Horror Story to Fairytale: A Tiny Home Reinvents Itself

Lisbon, the coastal as well as hilly capital of Portugal is home to beautiful pastel-coloured buildings and numerous quaint cafes. Architecturally speaking, modern touches and contemporary ideas are increasingly being embraced in this city, and old apartments are getting remodelled into stylish and updated living spaces. And that is exactly what we are about to see in the makeover of this tiny abode, which was skilfully rendered by the interior architects at BL Design E Arquitectura De Interiores. The apartment was originally dingy and extremely drab with dirty walls, ageing tiles and gloomy corners. But now, it is a smart, colourful and refreshing place to come back to after a hard day at work. Come witness the transformation more closely.
The old kitchen was done up with very dark cabinetry which made it look smaller and more claustrophobic than it actually was. The tiles used for the space might have looked charming at some point, but now they seemed extremely old-fashioned and uninspiring. The kitchen called for more brightness and openness.
The revamped kitchen is now simply amazing, loaded with freshness and practicality. The most obvious change that we can notice is the demolition of the small partition that was redundant, and was unnecessarily hindering the operation of the kitchen. The gloominess of the kitchen has been addressed with clean white walls combined with wood and brick finishes, to produce visual interest. The multifunctional furniture piece which serves as a workbench as well as a breakfast counter is an innovative addition too. Lastly, the floral arrangements and wall arts add pizzazz in good measure.
The old bathroom had a gloomy, worn out and depressing look. It was a plain room where the walls right from the ceiling to the floor were coated with mundane awful coloured tiles. The WC had started to yellow, and promised anything but rejuvenation. Lighting was insufficient too.
Wow! The new bathroom looks so spacious and cheerful. It flaunts a retro touch along with love for modernism. The mint green wall tiles add a whole new dimension to the space, while the mirrors enhance the roominess of the scanty space. A more modern WC has taken the smartness of the bathroom up a notch.
It is always a blessing to have an outdoor space in a residence, however small it may be. But having an outdoor space like the one shown in the photograph is a pain, owing to the stained walls and the weathered couch. Overall, the place looked unloved and uncared for. You will be surprised to look at the transformation though.
Just a few changes in the old courtyard design have completely changed the look of the place. Now the courtyard is filled with character and light. The walls have been freshly painted and the old couch has been removed to make the space look larger. Stones pave the floor, while a quaint white seating arrangement beckons you to unwind here. Overall, it has become a cosy little space suitable for a few drinks or a romantic dinner.
The transformation that this tiny house has undergone shows that space cannot be a constraint, if powerful designs and stylish touches are brought into play.