Horror Story to Fairytale: A Tiny Home Reinvents Itself

Just a few changes in the old courtyard design have completely changed the look of the place. Now the courtyard is filled with character and light. The walls have been freshly painted and the old couch has been removed to make the space look larger. Stones pave the floor, while a quaint white seating arrangement beckons you to unwind here. Overall, it has become a cosy little space suitable for a few drinks or a romantic dinner.

The transformation that this tiny house has undergone shows that space cannot be a constraint, if powerful designs and stylish touches are brought into play. Here is another before and after story that you might find inspiring - Ugh to Wow: A Polish Apartment Transforms Unbelievably.