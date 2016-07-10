A House Hidden in the Hills

If an apparent straight line is turned into a house, the final effect can be striking, no matter how strange the idea seems at first! And the architects at Osa Architettura E Paesaggio in Rome have made this possible. Residenza Privata is an exclusive home that exemplifies the linear setting with a warehouse effect that flaunts the beauty of different materials and textures. When viewed aerially, the house may seem to merge with its surroundings, but a closer look will reveal hidden delights and ultramodern comforts. So come and take a tour of this extremely trendy and unique residence, which is an architectural wonder of sorts!
The façade is a glorified straight line with concrete and glass peeping through the greenery and stone patio in front. The roof of the house has been turned into a green patch which reflects the eco-friendly nature of the owners. This is also the feature which helps the house to merge with the landscape when viewed from the top.
Harnessing largess with simple elements is quite a design feat that has been achieved by the architects in this case. The enormous swimming pool and the concrete walkways around it make the area seem large with clean lines flanking either side.
The poolside is a geometrical cave of sorts with the quirky slant of the roof and the textured ceiling. The recliners that sit under it are partly shaded, and the large blue pool comes into plain view from this vantage point. From here, you can soak in the breathtaking scenery beyond the pool, and enjoy a refreshing drink after a long day.
The stark simplicity and the clean lines of the living room have been brought to life with a play of textures. The ribbed texture of the stone ceiling and the glossy finish on the floor make this space a luxurious looking one. The eye travels to the naked elements like the glass windows which create a vista of unhindered and clear design. The white couches and wooden cabinets make the room look comfortable and cosy.
The trend setting design of the space comes through in its elongated layout. The white couches have ample company in the form of black modern looking chairs made of metal and fabric. A large side board on the left adds some colour with its wooden hues. In the meantime, the chic fireplace separates the sitting areas without obstructing the view.
The kitchen and dining room have been done up as an extension of the living room, and wood is the one element that reigns the scene. The pale wooden, Nordic flourishes are apparent in the woodwork on the chairs and service section in front of you.
Impressed by the design and decor of this apparently simple yet stunning home? We love its expansiveness, unique touches and nature-friendly vibe.