Revamp your kitchen on a shoestring

The kitchen is the heart and soul of the home.
It's where you cooked and your partner your first romantic meal together; where you baked your child's first birthday cake; where you shared a glass of wine with your best friend when she or he had happy news; where your family comes together over mugs of tea and where you pour love into nutritional dishes and tasty treats for your loved ones.
Even if you don't have a huge budget, your kitchen should be a cozy, homely and creative space that you can spend hours and hours in.
You need to look after your kitchen cabinets and cupboards, maintain a sense of style and sophistication throughout and keep up to date with the latest (and convenient!) technology and appliance trends.
Today, at homify, we are going to show you how you can achieve this without breaking the bank!
Before we even get started on the other points, it's important to know and understand how important storage is for your kitchen.
Smart storage allows you to have a well-organized space that looks neat and tidy. It can even give your kitchen a chic minimalist style, which will make you feel like you are walking into a blank canvas every day, leaving you ready to create some culinary art!
In this design, we can also see how storage can double up as a form of decor. Use your shelves to put colorful condiments or your favorite plates on display!
One of the easiest ways to open up a kitchen and create a homely, warm and well-ventilated space is to invest in skylights, windows or doors. By allowing natural light to flow into your kitchen, you'll also need less artificial light (and conserve energy).
Installing windows, doors and skylights also doesn't have to be a very costly experience. Speak to a construction and design professional about maximizing the direction that your kitchen faces.
Invest in some beautiful drop down lamps or soft dimming lights for the kitchen too. Kitchen lighting can mean the difference between a warm and inviting kitchen or a cold and unattractive one. Lighting also doesn't have to be expensive to install!
The easiest and most cost-effective ways to spruce up your kitchen right now is to place pot plants or flowers around this space. You'll naturally introduce some color and decor the space, without it being too overwhelming.
You can also have a little herb garden in your kitchen, which is functional as well as pretty.
You can do this in other parts of the house too! Place a vase of roses in the bathroom or a pot of lavender in the bedroom and you'll instantly brighten up the space.
One of the quickest ways to enhance your kitchen space is to invest in a few trendy kitchen electronics or some retro kitchen utensils.
By replacing the toaster you got in the 90's with a modern version or installing a refrigerator that pops out ice, your kitchen can become a modern and innovative space overnight. You'll also create a far more convenient space for cooking and preparing food, saving you time!
Utilize the walls of your kitchen or your counter tops to add some bright and cheerful patterns and designs to the space.
In this design, we can see how they've used ceramics throughout the upper walls of the kitchen to create a kitchen that is packed with character and charm.
Ceramic tiling is also very cost-effective and easy to install. Yet it totally transforms a space!
Have a look at these 6 awesome and cheap kitchen fix-ups so you can see just how easy it is to change the kitchen.
Remember that it's all in the detail!
Utilize the existing accessories in your kitchen to create a beautifully decorated setting. Hang up your favorite and most colorful tea towels. Put your china plates on display. Put your fruit into one big bowl for a colorful display.
Have a look at these other kitchen accessory must-haves.
Adding a rug to a tiled floor, including in the kitchen, can really enhance the space and make it feel that much more homely. In this design, by Oficina Preconceito, can you see how the patterned rug introduces textures and tones into this environment?
This can also be achieved with curtains or blinds on the windows or plush cushions on chairs. Remember that the kitchen should be cozy as well as functional.