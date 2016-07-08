The family house with gorgeous curves

From the outside, we can see just how impressive this home is.

A large paved driveway and stone steps sweep us up into the facade of this home, which makes use of wood, stone and brick. The browns, grays, blacks and whites all come together in perfect harmony, resulting in a very sophisticated and elegant exterior design.

There is also plenty of space to park the cars – a great addition to any family home. This means no matter how many people you have visiting or staying over, the cars will be off the street.

The curved facade runs across the front of the building, adding texture to the space thanks to the mosaic stone pattern. It also makes the architecture more detailed and the home larger and more grand.