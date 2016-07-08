The family house with gorgeous curves

With so much beautiful land available in Canada, it's always inspiring and motivating to look at cutting-edge architecture which is designed to fit on large pieces of property. Today at homify, we won't disappoint you. Architects Grupo Volta, have created an elegant and sophisticated home that plays with curved lines, strategic lighting and complementary textures and tones.
We have no doubt that this home today will inspire you to make a few changes in your own home – whether its fixing the lighting or adding a few touches here or there or even going for a full-on make-over – which will make coming home everyday that much more enjoyable.
Let's take a look…
From the outside, we can see just how impressive this home is.
A large paved driveway and stone steps sweep us up into the facade of this home, which makes use of wood, stone and brick. The browns, grays, blacks and whites all come together in perfect harmony, resulting in a very sophisticated and elegant exterior design.
There is also plenty of space to park the cars – a great addition to any family home. This means no matter how many people you have visiting or staying over, the cars will be off the street.
The curved facade runs across the front of the building, adding texture to the space thanks to the mosaic stone pattern. It also makes the architecture more detailed and the home larger and more grand.
If we make our way to the front door of the house, we can see how innovative and original the design is.
A curved wall with the same stone mosaic pattern that we saw outside extends into this space, intercepting the plain white right hand wall. This creates a very dynamic and interesting design.
The designers have gone for beige tiled floors, which are easy to clean, durable but also look smart and sophisticated. They also complement the large wooden door.
Tip: Put plants and flowers in your entrance hall like the designers have done here for a very natural and subtle form of decor.
Remember that your home is meant to be an expression of who you are. Even if it is created with brilliant and innovative architecture and features the top design trends, it should still reflect some of your personality and your quirks.
The designers have got the balance perfectly right in this home, integrating the residents' interests into the beautiful design of the home itself. We can see how artwork has been placed on the upper wall, while the interesting and quirky decor pieces have been installed on the left-hand wall.
In this image, we can also see that natural light plays a big role when it comes to this home. The use of large glass windows and doors opens the home and creates breathing space in the design. In this way, the house is naturally warm, light and bright and the design elements don't become too overwhelming.
If we go a little bit further inside the home, we come across the very smart and sophisticated living room.
The living space features dark wooden floors, white walls and large glass windows and doors, maintaining that neutral look and feel we saw throughout the exterior of the home.
The designers have gone for a red and black theme in the living room, which is very elegant and works perfectly with the neutral colours in this space.
We can see that the theme remains, yet is subtle. Curved orb lights drop down from the ceiling, like the cherry on top of this gorgeous interior design, while the plush rug serves to not only warm the space up but also introduce those curved patterns.
The stone mosaic theme and use of natural decor elements also continue throughout the home, introduced very subtly and strategically. This adds a bit of a rustic touch to the house!
The kitchen in this house takes on a very minimalist design thanks to smart storage solutions. Only the necessary items are out on display in this space.
The kitchen features an island as well as an abundance of cupboards and drawers throughout, which allows for all of the clutter of cutlery, crockery and condiments to be stored neatly out of sight. This is a great design trick! Have a look at these 6 smart kitchen storage solutions.
The kitchen island is not only a great addition to a kitchen for storage reasons, but it also provides an extra surface for chopping or preparing food.
Don't you love how the designers have include a stone wall on the far side of the kitchen, to keep the design theme alive throughout? This is a great tip as well! Go for neutral white for three of the walls in a room and then paint the fourth one a bright bold color or include a stone or wood facade. This way you'll enhance the room without making it too dark or overwhelming.
We end our tour on the patio, which is as subtle and sophisticated as the rest of the home.
The designers have gone for mocha tiles here, which match the slatted wooden facade. This give the space a warm and cozy ambience, which is further enhanced by the simple wooden furniture. Remember that the furniture you use for the patio or garden of your home should be durable and of high quality so that it can withstand all of kinds of weather.
The designers have enhanced this section of the home with strategic lighting and potted palms. These are very subtle details that you can introduce in your very own home today to make it that much more beautiful.
