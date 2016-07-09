The modern day castle

When you were a child, how often did you dream about living in a faraway castle where all of your fairytale dreams could come true?

Now that we are adults, it's less likely that we believe in fairy godmothers, but we do still believe in architecture and design that's out of this world!

Which is why today at homify, we are presenting you with a home that looks like it comes out of a storybook – except that is has all of the modern necessities!

Designed by Italian design professionals, VPS, we are going to see what happens when whimsical collides with modern chic.