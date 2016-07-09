The modern day castle

When you were a child, how often did you dream about living in a faraway castle where all of your fairytale dreams could come true?
Now that we are adults, it's less likely that we believe in fairy godmothers, but we do still believe in architecture and design that's out of this world!
Which is why today at homify, we are presenting you with a home that looks like it comes out of a storybook – except that is has all of the modern necessities!
Designed by Italian design professionals, VPS, we are going to see what happens when whimsical collides with modern chic.
Do you see what we meant about the pages of a storybook?
This home looks like a castle from the outside, thanks to its grand and sweeping lawns, the large oak tree and of course, the rustic stone facade.
We can also see that this home is grand in size, extending up three or four storeys! We almost expect to see Rapunzel leaning out of the top window with her hair flowing down to the floor.
The designers have ensured that even though the home is large, it works in perfect harmony with the nature that surrounds it. It features warm and earth tones, pot plants and flowers around the base and subtle wooden finishes.
If we step inside the home, however, we are in for a bit of a surprise!
In this space we can see that the design takes on a very minimalist and modern look and feel, which is not at all what we were expecting from the outside.
The walls are a plain white, the floors are a neutral wood and the finishes are a simple black.
The staircase is very trendy, however, with floating wooden stairs that wind in geometric shapes up to the second floor. We can see that the designers have used every functional element to their advantage, turning the stairs into a trend-setting decor accessory.
Wooden stairs, like these one, can turn a bland section of a home into a must-see room. Have a look at these other wooden staircases that wow.
The kitchen, like the outside of the home, is where the modern elements collide with the more traditional features of the home.
The stone design of the kitchen counters, interspersed with arches, creates a very medieval look and feel, which brings character and charm into this space. It really feels like we are in a castle!
Yet the rest of the kitchen is very sleek and minimalist with two simple yet stylish drop down lamps and a sleek wooden kitchen table.
This is a very clever design as it ensures that the more traditional look and feel doesn't become too overwhelming. It's subtle and classic.
If we travel through the home, we can see how the designers have played with spaces and lines to create a very modern and impressive interior.
In this corridor, we can see how the white contrasts beautifully with the wood and the black finishes. At the end, we can see a door, which leads into a library.
This is reminiscent of winding castle corridors, yet with a modern twist!
If we make our way down the passage and into the library we can see just how minimalist and sleek this space is.
There is just one wall made up of shelves, which holds all sorts of books, and a simple chair in this space.
This is a great tip for home design – if you don't need it, exclude it. So often we end up cluttering and crowding a room with all sorts of furniture just because we think it will make it look more homely and warm. Yet in this image, we can see how simple can sometimes be the most effective.
Shelves are also a great design feature in any home so include them if you can. If you install shelves on your wall, you'll take up very little floor space too! You can use shelves for books or to hold pictures frames or your favourite decor items.
Have a look at these things to consider when choosing shelves.
The bathroom has been designed with a mixture of the modern and the classic. The large, brown tiles create a little bathroom cocoon allowing whoever is in this space to feel relaxed and at peace.
The designers have installed modern and light bathroom fixtures including a basin that seems to float in the air. Don't you love the spout?
There is a mirror in this space – a very valuable asset for any bathroom. Not only does it allow you to see what you are doing when you are brushing your teeth or applying your make-up, but it also reflects the room back on itself, which enhances the space and in this case, further emphasizes the strong geometric lines.
Mirrors can also house storage units behind them, which allows you to keep your personal items neatly out of sight. The result? A clean and savvy bathroom!
We end off our tour in the home spa! If you're going to live in a castle, you may as well enjoy all of the luxuries that come along with it!
This area is devoid of too many decor items or details, allowing the residents a neutral space where they can relax and regroup. The room is furnished with a simple hot tub, which looks very inviting!
This home is bound to make you nostalgic for your childhood, but also hopeful that you can have a home like this too!