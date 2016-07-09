A Hobbit House for the Modern Homeowner

This little ramp and set of cupboards is a unique twist on shelving. Usually cupboards are at the top of the room to save flooring space, but with a rounded roof that doesn't leave you with a lot of storage. These designers have worked around that problem by making a platform. There's still floor space and the storage is ample. Also, the designers have inverted the usual colour scheme of cupboards too, with the darker colour on the inside and the light wood framing on the outside. It's as bold as the black ceiling. Now you might be asking--what could you do up there? We're thinking its a good spot for storage of bikes or some other cumbersome gear that won't normally fit into closets. But you could also use it as a stage and perform a dramatic reading of Lord of the Rings ! The possibilities are endless.