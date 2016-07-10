Let there be light: 5 tricks to make your home brighter

Natural light is one of the most modern and budget-friendly ways to achieve a bright, spacious and healthy home. Not only will natural light instantly make your home that much warmer but it will also give you an energy boost every single day.

Kevin Van Den Wymelenberg wrote for Architectural Lighting in March 2008 and noted that daylighting purists argue that for a space to be considered daylit, it must use natural light as the primary source of daytime illumination, create a visually and thermally comfortable place connected to outdoor phenomena, and persistently maximize electric lighting energy savings while minimizing peak energy demand.

There are so many advantages when it comes to natural light, which is summed up so perfectly by this quote. It connects a home to the outside, while making an aesthetically pleasing and more comfortable space.

Let's find out how you can achieve this in your own home!