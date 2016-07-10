Let there be light: 5 tricks to make your home brighter

Natural light is one of the most modern and budget-friendly ways to achieve a bright, spacious and healthy home. Not only will natural light instantly make your home that much warmer but it will also give you an energy boost every single day.
Kevin Van Den Wymelenberg wrote for Architectural Lighting in March 2008 and noted that
daylighting purists argue that for a space to be considered daylit, it must use natural light as the primary source of daytime illumination, create a visually and thermally comfortable place connected to outdoor phenomena, and persistently maximize electric lighting energy savings while minimizing peak energy demand.
There are so many advantages when it comes to natural light, which is summed up so perfectly by this quote. It connects a home to the outside, while making an aesthetically pleasing and more comfortable space.
Let's find out how you can achieve this in your own home!
Most of our homes feature windows and doors that allow some sunlight and ventilation in, but what about those dark corners and small rooms?
Natural light should be utilized in the spaces that aren't prone to getting light!
In this image, for example, we can see how these designers installed a skylight in the wardrobe, which almost looks like it is based in the attic. You don't want to be fumbling around your wardrobe trying to figure out what to wear.
Likewise, your attic shouldn't be a dark or dingy space – no matter how many scary movies you've watched! Fill it with natural light and you'll be able to utilize this space for a wardrobe, a reading room or even a bedroom!
Skylights are a wonderful way to ensure that any room in your house gets an abundance of natural light, especially if there aren't a lot of windows or doors in the space.
You can install one or two skylights, or create a full-on conservatory effect like in this image. No matter where the sun is positioned during the day, the skylights will allow the light to flow into the home.
Skylights are especially useful for a kitchen, creating a very warm, light and cheerful spot.
Installing mirrors or reflective bulbs in your home as well as light surfaces can enhance the natural light that filters into the home.
In this design, we can see how the white furniture and floors reflect the sunlight, creating a home that looks very spacious and warm. The bronze orbs hanging from the ceiling not only add a stylish and eclectic touch to the space, but further add to this effect.
Use blinds or curtains to filter the amount of light that flows into your home, especially in the summer months. This way your home won't get too hot or too stuffy.
Blinds and curtains also offer a sense of privacy, thus allowing you to have lots of windows and doors throughout your home without worrying about the neighbors peeking in!
In this design, by Thaisa Camargo, we can see how the opaque blinds mute the sunlight that flows into the home, while still providing the space with a very cool and private ambiance.
We've already seen how effective white decor can be when it comes to natural light, but this also goes for neutral colors and materials.
Wood is especially effective, especially lighter wood. The earthy tones combined with the natural light create an almost honey-like effect in a space, which makes it very inviting.
This effect can be utilized in any room in the house, but in this image we can see how beautifully it works in a bathroom. Combined with a mirror, which reflects the light, this space looks very homely!
If you're struggling to install windows, doors or skylights in your home, have a look at these bright ideas for a windowless room!