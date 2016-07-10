The fisherman's cottage: with a twist!

There's nothing more quaint than the idea of a seaside fisherman's cottage, with its rustic and charming sense of nostalgia along with the smell of salt and the sound of seagulls.

But what happens when this image collides with cutting-edge architecture, modern design and innovative creations?

Today we are going to explore how Zero Limits Architecture, design professionals based in Korea, have reinvented the traditional take on the fisherman's cottage, creating a home that is absolutely breathtaking, without losing that beautiful sense of nostalgia.

You won't be disappointed!