Before and After: A Blah Backyard Blooms into a Beauty

It's not often that we just focus on the garden when it comes to before and after homify ideabooks, but today we are going to do just that.

Why?

Because the garden is just as important as the home itself, yet often it is overlooked. A great garden design, however, can change the whole look and feel of your home, creating an inviting, charming and warm exterior that just begs for visits from the neighbors, picnics and summer games.

The back garden is just as important. When you host barbeques or outdoor parties, you want to be proud of your garden. It should be colorful, well-organized and manicured.

A great garden doesn't just happen overnight, unfortunately. It requires some planning as well as some love and attention. You may even want to consult a professional about maximizing the garden space available to you.

Today we are going to see how Parisian landscape designers, Garden Trotter, transformed a lifeless and boring outdoor space into a spectacular garden that you'd never want to leave.