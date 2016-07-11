Before and After: A Blah Backyard Blooms into a Beauty

It's not often that we just focus on the garden when it comes to before and after homify ideabooks, but today we are going to do just that.
Why?
Because the garden is just as important as the home itself, yet often it is overlooked. A great garden design, however, can change the whole look and feel of your home, creating an inviting, charming and warm exterior that just begs for visits from the neighbors, picnics and summer games.
The back garden is just as important. When you host barbeques or outdoor parties, you want to be proud of your garden. It should be colorful, well-organized and manicured.
A great garden doesn't just happen overnight, unfortunately. It requires some planning as well as some love and attention. You may even want to consult a professional about maximizing the garden space available to you.
Today we are going to see how Parisian landscape designers, Garden Trotter, transformed a lifeless and boring outdoor space into a spectacular garden that you'd never want to leave.
If we look at the garden before the intervention, we can see that while it is neat enough, it is very plain and boring.
In fact, the only thing this space features is a tired lawn, a wooden walkway along the perimeter of the garden, a few vines creeping up the wall and a lonely outdoor light.
Yet, we can see how much potential this space holds! It is very spacious and gets plenty of sunlight. It already features a neatly trimmed patch of lawn. Now it just needs some charm and personality!
In this sketch, we can see how the landscape designers started to play around with ideas and concepts. Just by drawing their ideas down, they've already come up with a garden design that looks much more luscious than the previous one.
We can see how the designers are planning to include a lot more plants and flowers into the design as well as some outdoor furniture.
They are also planning to work with the existing space, without altering it to much but rather adding to it.
Already we can see how much more personality and charm this garden has the potential to hold.
As we've mentioned before, a good garden design requires strategic planning.
You need to look at the space available to you and figure out how to use it best. You want to position your garden furniture in a space that is going to be warm but also shady. You want your plants and flowers that need more sunlight to be in the most strategic position, while the trees that require more shade should be in a different spot.
In this image, we can see how the designers have worked hard to create a bird's eye view detailed design of what the garden will look like when it is done, based on the space available to them.
This is a great tip when it comes to designing your own garden! Draw a rough diagram of what your garden looks like and decide which plants and flowers you want to go where. Here you can also carefully map out where your furniture and even your barbecue will be positioned.
Can you believe how modern, neat and colorful this garden has become? It looks completely different to the first image that we saw!
The designers have added two little patios to the garden, which we caught a glimpse of in the design stages. The one area takes on an outdoor living room function, while the other patio features a dining area. These two sections allow the residents to enjoy the garden on a more casual basis or on a more formal basis. The living room section can be used for reading books in the sunshine, hosting casual sun downers or enjoying a morning cup of coffee. The dining area can be used to host Sunday lunches or barbecues, while the kids play games on the lawn.
The garden was previously only good for playing outside and now it has two fantastic functional spaces!
The plants and flowers that the designers have chosen have been carefully selected to add height, depth and color the garden area.
They've introduced some purple and white flowers as well as some big, chunky red pots. This creates a garden that is very charming and full of life.
The trees and shrubs of varying heights ensure that this space looks very rich and diverse when it comes to plant life.
The taller trees around the perimeter of the garden also offer the family privacy when they are enjoying this outdoor space. Have a look at the best garden privacy options for more advice when it comes to creating a save and private garden area for your family.
Remember that when it comes to picking furniture for your garden or patio as well as pots for your plants, you want to go for durable materials that are going to withstand the weather.
Opt for steel chairs and tables or wood that has been sealed properly. Your pots should also be chunky and heavy, so they don't blow away.
Also remember to store decor items like candles, cushions, table lanterns, place mats or outdoor cutlery in a dry place when you are not using them.
There is plenty of outdoor furniture designed specifically to last outdoors so don't be put off. You'll be able to find something that suits your style!
Your garden design should work in conjunction with your exterior facade as well as your interior design because you want your outdoor living space to become an extension of your indoor living space.
Opt for similar or the same colors for the outdoor patio and furniture and add decor elements that match decor elements inside the home.
Garden lighting is also very important. In this image, we can see that the entire deck is lined with outdoor lamps. For starters, you want to be able to see where you are going if your entertaining outside at night. Secondly, you want the lights to enhance your beautiful garden design, illuminating the gorgeous colors and the diversity.
If you like this ideabook, you'll also love these 7 inspirational small garden designs.