9 spectacular facades!

Facades are like business cards for our homes. They must be effective and they must make an impact! A positive first impression always makes a difference.

When we talk about houses, an impressive facade is always worth it. When we walk or drive through big cities or neighborhoods, it's always the most beautiful houses that draw our attention. They become part of the landscape itself and make the urban environment much more pleasant.

It truly is love at first sight when it comes to architecture. And facades are the most direct way to enjoy the creativity of architects.

With the advancement of technology, we are finding that homes and buildings are becoming more and more creative especially when it comes to the composition of the outer surface of the house. It makes the city a far more pleasant place to live, despite all of the urban chaos!