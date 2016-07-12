Before and After: A New Beginning for an Old Home

While old homes can be incredibly charming and traditional, there is nothing better than a make-over!

Which is exactly what we are going to see today thanks to London-based architect, Oakman.

A drab and old-fashioned home has been renovated and restored, evolving into a slick, modern and chic home that would suit any trendy family. We will see how the designers managed to introduce clean lines, natural light and some very fashionable decor pieces into this home to produce award-winning results.

As Seneca said, Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end.

Let's see the end of the old home and the start of the new!