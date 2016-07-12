A forest home that's cutting edge

If we head inside this home, we can see that even though it looks like a cool operator from the outside, the home is very warm, cozy and inviting on the inside – as well as very stylish!

In the living room, we encounter the same industrial chic look and feel thanks to the grey tiled floors, cement walls and large sections of glass and wood. Yet the designers have introduced a bit of color into the space in the form of a blue sofa and a red perspex table.

The large glass sections of the home allow sunlight to constantly warm up this space, which enhances the very cozy effect. It also means that there is no need for a television. Who needs cartoons when you have constant views of the natural surrounds?

On the right of the living room, we come across a breakfast bar and little kitchen nook. While slightly separate from the living room, the kitchen is still a very social and interactive space thanks to the open plan design. Don't you love the funky bar stools that line the breakfast bar? This allows for casual conversations no matter who is cooking or what time of the day it is!

If you like the industrial interior, have a look at how you can get the industrial look at home.