The sweetest home transformation!

Madrid architects , Emmme Studio, have a treat for us in store today. They took a tiny and cramped apartment with very old-fashioned decor and furnishings and turned it into the sweetest little spot.

In this impressive renovation, we will see what design tools they've implemented to transform this space – design tools which are simple and easy for you to utilize yourself in your very own home. Because the truth is, you don't need a big budget to breathe new life into a home. With a little bit of attention to detail and a few adjustments your house can go from boring to beautiful.

Let's have a look at how they did it!