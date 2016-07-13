The sweetest home transformation!

Madrid architects , Emmme Studio, have a treat for us in store today. They took a tiny and cramped apartment with very old-fashioned decor and furnishings and turned it into the sweetest little spot.
In this impressive renovation, we will see what design tools they've implemented to transform this space – design tools which are simple and easy for you to utilize yourself in your very own home. Because the truth is, you don't need a big budget to breathe new life into a home. With a little bit of attention to detail and a few adjustments your house can go from boring to beautiful.
Let's have a look at how they did it!
In this image of the kitchen before the renovation by the designers, we can see how small, cramped and crowded it is. It's difficult to imagine cooking in this space or being able to fit more than one person in the kitchen at a time.
There are too many items in this kitchen including the water heater on the wall with the pipes taking up so much space. The stove is also too chunky for such a narrow space.
The walls that enclose the kitchen are also too permanent, making this a very claustrophobic and unappealing.
The designers employed some very simple techniques to open up the kitchen, allowing for a much more spacious, light and bright cooking area. They've knocked down the walls!
If you have a small apartment, you need to go for an open plan design. Walls cut up the available space, making it seem that much smaller.
There was still need for a bit of segregation, however. Rather than opting for big, permanent walls, the designers have gone for some light wooden screens. These bring a bit of warmth and color into the space, while serving a functional purpose. A gap in between them opens the kitchen up so that it becomes one with the rest of the home.
Have a look at these tips on how to stylishly split a room without a wall.
In the living room pre-renovation, we can see that while it is neat and homely, it kind of looks like our grandma's house.
There doesn't seem to be any design flow in this space and the furniture is very old-fashioned. The netted curtain that we see on the window is a no-no!
There is also no organization in this space. The television, picture frames and decor items seem to have been haphazardly placed where ever there was room.
Remember that living room lighting should also be effective. One little lamp isn't going to cut it!
The designers have managed to restore a bit of order to this space thanks to the introduction of beige, caramel, sandy and brown tones, which all work together in perfect harmony and make for a very stylish and cozy home.
The wooden floors installed in the living room are much more modern and offset the white walls and wooden facade on the left of the room, which houses the sleek looking television. This is a much better and more organized spot for it!
In fact, we can see that all of the items in this space have been more carefully placed, including the gorgeous artwork that hangs above the sofas.
As a final touch, the designers have gone for very trendy and functional lighting in this space including a large floor lamp and two stylish drop down lights. This will ensure the living room is bathe in a wonderful, soft glow.
If we look at the home from this angle, we can see how natural light has been utilized throughout this now open plan home, creating a much more spacious looking and cheerful home.
There are so many advantages to natural light. For starters, it naturally warms a home and creates a much healthier environment for the whole family. Secondly, you spend far less money on artificial lighting and heaters to warm the home up.
Tip: use big glass orbs for lighting as well as mirrors and light furniture in your home to enhance the natural light throughout!
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
The trick to a well-organized, minimalist, modern and clean home, especially if you live in a small environment, is to opt for smart storage solutions.
By investing in large cupboards in your kitchen or a cabinet behind your mirror in the bathroom, you are creating spaces where all of your personal items can be stored neatly out of sight. The more items that are stored neatly out of sight, the less cluttered your home looks and the bigger it will seem.
The tip when it comes to smart storage solutions in small homes is to make the most of vertical space. Install shelves on the wall or a long cupboard where you can maximize the upper shelves, like in this image.
And just like that, a home is transformed!