10 deck ideas for a super summer

There is nothing better than a spacious deck area, where you can lie on a sun lounger and enjoy the fresh air, curl up with your favorite book or entertain guests with your famous cocktails at sunset.

It's difficult to know where to begin when it comes to choosing the perfect deck, however. There are so many options, different styles and different materials.

Depending on your personal tastes and preferences as well as the size of your garden or patio area, you can choose the most beautiful and appealing addition to suit your home perfectly.

To kick start your journey, homify has 10 options, which will inspire you to pick the right one to enjoy throughout the lazy, long days of Canadian summers.