10 deck ideas for a super summer

There is nothing better than a spacious deck area, where you can lie on a sun lounger and enjoy the fresh air, curl up with your favorite book or entertain guests with your famous cocktails at sunset.
It's difficult to know where to begin when it comes to choosing the perfect deck, however. There are so many options, different styles and different materials.
Depending on your personal tastes and preferences as well as the size of your garden or patio area, you can choose the most beautiful and appealing addition to suit your home perfectly.
To kick start your journey, homify has 10 options, which will inspire you to pick the right one to enjoy throughout the lazy, long days of Canadian summers.
If you want to add a little bit of modern edge to your home, go for an industrial concrete or screed deck. Not only is it the perfect material for the outdoors, especially if your deck isn't covered, but it exudes trendiness.
Concrete flooring will last a long time even if it's battered by the sun, rain and hail. It is easy to clean and very budget-friendly.
A great way to enhance concrete flooring, like in this design by P+0 Architects is to add a colorful piece of furniture or some pot plants to this space, which will completely enhance the earthy tones.
Wood is a common favorite when it comes to a deck area, adding a warm and natural look and feel to any outdoor space.
The great thing about wood is that there are so many types available. You can also stain wood the color of your liking. Wood complements most furniture and decor accessories, making it the perfect material material for the exterior space.
With the right varnish, wood can also be very durable, lasting years and years.
An outdoor space can take on a distinctly Mediterranean style with the right deck! With stone and the right furniture, you can transport yourself to the middle of a holiday retreat just by stepping into your back yard.
In this design, by architects Viviana Pitrolo, we can see how stone flooring complements the stone facade of the home itself – a great tip! Use your deck as an enhancement and extension of your home.
Pair a stone deck with Mediterranean furniture and you'll have the most fashionable outdoor area on the block!
You can create a Bohemian outdoor retreat with some beautiful and bright colours as well as patterned floors. Soft materials and textiles can create a cozy outdoor space that is attractive and comfortable. Don't you love the bright orange hammock in this design?
Brick is one of the most traditional materials when it comes to the outdoor space thanks to its durability. It's also very economical and looks trendy too.
In this design, we can see how well brick works with the colourful walls and wooden furniture, but the truth is it works with just about any colours or designs.
If you like to barbecue, a brick deck also works really well as well. If any grease splashes or if a piece of hot coal hops out of the pit, it's very easy to clean and there's no danger of a fire!
Have a look at these tips for creating your own barbeque deck.
Stone is very sophisticated and elegant, adding a very glamorous touch to the garden area. Because it's a natural element, it also adds a gorgeous earthy feel to a patio space.
The great thing about stone, which we've seen earlier on, is how it comes in different colors. You can go for grey stone, sandy stone, black stone or even white stone.
Stone also complements a garden, enhancing the greenery of flowers and plants.
Because tiles come in so many colors and patterns, they can form a decor element in themselves make your deck or patio pop with pizzazz.
In this design, we can see how blue and white tiles complement the white facade and the blue shutters. The wooden deck furniture is the cherry on top , breaking up the blue and white tones subtly.
If you want to add a rustic touch to your deck, go for a gravel foundation with some rustic furniture pieces. You'll bring a gorgeous kind of charm to the exterior of your home.
Wrought-iron benches or thrift store knick-knacks or rustic pots, like the ones in this design, go perfectly with a gravel foundation. Add a slash of color in the form of a colorful lantern or patterned cushion.
A deck area can be so much more spacious and enjoyable if you connect it to the interior, like in this image.
Utilize sliding doors, which can be pulled back to open the two spaces up onto one another. Immediately you have a much bigger entertainment space and social area where you can host lunches, tea parties or even pool parties!
Don't you love how chic this design is? It's very neutral, warm and sophisticated!
Remember that your deck doesn't just have to feature one material. Opt for gravel and wood or stone and tiles. Mix and match complementary materials to create a modern and chic space like this one.
Tip: Don't forget the natural beauty that the plants, trees, bushes and flowers will bring to your outdoor space.
