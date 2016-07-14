Before and After: the Scandinavian haven

Today we are going to take you an adventure to Zaragoza in Spain, where we will witness a transformation of epic proportions.
Architects A54Insitu got to work on an old-fashioned, dark and gloomy apartment, magically creating a comfortable, modern, light and organized home that is as cozy as it is aesthetically appealing.
It's no secret that people love to witness a success story. It makes us believe that anything is possible. Today, we are going to experience just that and truly understand that a little creativity and some hard work can go a long way.
The home before the renovation leaves you feeling blue. It's so dark and disorganized, with papers all over the floor, clothes on the sofa and boxes everywhere. Your living room should never be this chaotic! This is the space where you entertain guests and relax for an afternoon nap. You don't want it to be in this kind of state.
The trick is to ensure that you have smart storage solutions, where all of your personal items can be stored neatly away. Have a look at these inspired storage solutions for small homes.
The room is also very dark, with the curtains blocking out too much of the light. The colours used in this space also clash, creating a very jarring look and feel.
If we head out onto the terrace, we can see how under-utilized this space is! It should be a gorgeous outdoor area, which features comfortable terrace furniture.
Yet, in this image we can see that this space has been used as a storage area for old chairs, prams and washing baskets.While functional, the laundry line with its jumble of clothes is not very attractive.
If we head into the dining area, we can see how little attention to design there was before the architects intervened. This dining space is completely white, but not in a chic or minimalist way! In fact, it looks completely washed out.
Every feature in this room is old-fashioned, from the table cloth to the chairs to the lace curtains on the windows. This is not a space that feels warm and inviting or a space where you break bread, share wine and swap stories. This is a very cold and uninviting room.
Now this is what we are talking about! Your dining room should be warm and cozy – a space that makes you want to sit and chat to your family or friends for hours.
In this image, we can see that the designers added honey tones to the space thanks to the light wooden flooring and the wooden furniture, which contrast beautifully with the white walls. They've also added a splash of colour in the form of a pot plant on the table – a great design tip! A vase of flowers or a pot plant can instantly brighten a room without deterring from the furniture or design itself.
In the corner of the room, the designers have added a gorgeous piece of artwork to the cabinet. This adds a personal touch to the space as well as some character and charm. Don't be afraid to exert a bit of your personality into your design style.
The cabinet is also very beneficial as it offers a space to store cutlery, crockery, glassware and table cloths neatly out of sight.
If we head into the living room, we can see the before and after is like chalk and cheese. There is no more clutter or chaos in this space thanks to its minimalist design.
Minimalism ensures that only the most functional of items are included in a room. In the living room, we can see there is a cushy rug for warmth, a sofa and a coffee table as well as two ottomans for seating. Nothing else is needed in this space!
Living room lighting, however, is also very important. We can see that the designers have kept soft curtains on the windows, but natural light still streams in. Thanks to the light walls and wooden floors, this completely enhances the room. At night, there are lamps to create a warm ambiance.
Gone are the old clothes and tacky furniture! Finally, this outdoor area has been tapped to its full potential.
The designers added a beautiful dining area to the terrace, allowing the residents to enjoy the sunshine and share meals together in the fresh air. There is even a lamp so that this space can be enjoyed at night.
You'll notice that the designers have added lots of plants and flowers to the terrace, which enhances the entire space, brightening it up and making it feel one with nature.
We have to poke our heads in the kitchen before we end off this renovation tour, because it's just so chic and gorgeous. The designers have installed light wooden cabinets across the space, which complements the sleek silver appliances.
You'll also see that there aren't too many items cluttering the kitchen, which creates a much neater and more appealing space. This is thanks to the drawers and cupboards, which allows for everything to be stored neatly out of sight.
If you love a beautiful and sleek kitchen like this one, you'll be interested in these 6 big kitchen mistakes we all make.