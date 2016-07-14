Before and After: the Scandinavian haven

Today we are going to take you an adventure to Zaragoza in Spain, where we will witness a transformation of epic proportions.

Architects A54Insitu got to work on an old-fashioned, dark and gloomy apartment, magically creating a comfortable, modern, light and organized home that is as cozy as it is aesthetically appealing.

It's no secret that people love to witness a success story. It makes us believe that anything is possible. Today, we are going to experience just that and truly understand that a little creativity and some hard work can go a long way.