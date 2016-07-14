13 nifty niche ideas for your walls

You might already be aware that Plain Jane walls are no longer in. There is now a wide variety of design options to choose from, when it comes to adorning and utilizing modern walls in a smart and visually appealing manner. And niches especially take the cake when it comes to making the most out of walls. Since most modern apartments and homes are often short on sufficient floor area to accommodate everything, wall niches can really be a blessing for organizing knickknacks, books, memorabilia, pretty crockery, and so on. And today, these niches can be rendered in a myriad of creative ways, in different shapes and with different kinds of lighting, to enhance their beauty. So let homify introduce you to 13 stunning ideas for wall niches, which you can incorporate into your own home, and earn the admiration of your guests!