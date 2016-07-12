10 perfect plants to add natural magic to your home

Living in an ultramodern, fast-paced and expensive city means, that you don’t always have the luxury to purchase a home that comes with a garden. Also, for those who live in apartments, a traditional garden often remains a dream. Many have to make do with the space they have inside the house, or balconies. This is exactly where houseplants come into the picture. They offer homeowners the chance to add a little natural beauty to their abodes, without investing in too much money, effort or space. But at the same time, these houseplants refresh the indoor air, add visual appeal, and lend oodles of organic freshness to any room or corner. Here are 10 beautiful houseplants that can be integrated into your home décor effortlessly. Read on and get inspired.
Ferns have always been a popular choice as houseplants. The sheer number of varieties in the fern family will give any decorator lots of options to choose from. Depending on the type, ferns can be grown in large pots that are as big as the furniture of the space in question, or in smaller hanging pots. Take a clue from this gorgeous living space designed by the architects at Sztuka Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura.
Fleshy leaves in shades of green and purple make for great home décor. You can plant succulents in funky skull-shaped pots or colourful mason jars and arrange them on a windowsill or around the house. Simple décor and bright pots are the perfect combinations.
You don’t have to go out and buy fancy plants. Locally available seeds are just fine. Construct a small structure out of pipes, with neat lines and large PVC pipes as pots. Thinking about planting some veggies? This is the perfect idea!
This underrated yet beautiful plant is usually not the first choice for a houseplant. That is because Amaranth needs care in the early stages. However, once it starts blooming, minimal care is required. A room full of pink flowers is nothing short of perfect home décor, right?
Perhaps because it is the plant that requires the least care, cacti offer so many options when it comes to colours, shapes and sizes. These low-maintenance plants look perfect in small pots, surrounded by pebbles. A little soil and a little water are all that is needed.
Flowering plants are not always the only options for your home. There are so many varieties out there that you can use instead. Plants with only leaves can add just as much zing to any décor as blossoming varieties. Some plants also come with leaves that change colour, while some plants help purify the air, and yet some other plants have uniquely shaped leaves. So go wild with experimenting.
Dreary winter days call for some brightness. And what better way to brighten your day, than to witness the blooming of a flower? The Good Night plant's large red flowers bloom and blossom in winter. For the rest of the year, it works as a pleasant décor piece.
African Violets are perfect for any modern home. The vibrant hue of the flower will enchant your senses, no matter what mood you are in. Although the plant requires some extra care, it will grow quickly, leaving you with multiple stems that flower. You can place it on a shelf or create one just for the plant, to make it the centre of attention.
Orchids are timeless, and they will never go out of fashion. These flowers require time and patience to grow, but once they do, they need minimal care. The elegance of the flower in itself is sure to change the atmosphere of any room. Pick a tall, rectangular vase or something just as modern, to highlight the beauty of the blooms. Look how this white orchid bunch has transformed the ambiance of this lavish living room.
The Gannet flower is nothing short of real life art. The shape of the flower, its structure, and the intense colours make it a favourite among houseplants.It is best to grow the plant in a large pot, which allows its roots to grow and spread.
So what are you waiting for? Bring home the houseplant that catches your eye the most, and turn any nook into a natural sanctuary!