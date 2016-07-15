Before and After: A sad stone ruin to spectacular house

Even all the way here in Canada, we can appreciate European architecture. This is why you are going to thoroughly enjoy the project that we have in store for you today.

Spanish interior designers and decorators, Aris & Paco Camus, were involved in the renovation and the remodeling of a stunning apartment, which has been transformed from an old-fashioned and run down spot into the hottest home on the block.

What you will find so interesting is how they've managed to retain the charm and the design of the original structure, while creating a brand new modern space at the same time.