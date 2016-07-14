Timeless Bedroom Ideas for the Kids

When you're dreaming of a calm space for your little ones, there are some staple themes that we all cherish. The princess castle, the racing car bed, the tree house, flying airplanes, and many more. But in this age of individuality, you perhaps want a unique theme for your child. It also has to be fun but not impractical. To help spark your creative juices, homify collected some of the best twists on children's room design. All of these rooms also avoid the classic mistake that many parents make when designing a bedroom for their children. In the joy of designing a cute room, parents sometimes lose sight of the child growing up. Trust us, you won't be ready to update your darling's childhood room as soon as they will be. To avoid this problem, in all of these gorgeous rooms, the designers have achieved an adult feel with child themes, ensuring that the child will happily grow into the room. Plus they are still fantastically adorable!