The Sublime Mountain Estate

This bird's view of the house is stunning. We can see how incredible that swimming pool is, jutting out onto the mountain terrain below. While most of the surrounding landscape is rocky and green, we can see that one side of the house is sandy and open. Clearly the architect has taken these surrounding textures and incorporated them into the house . The highest roof is the same texture as the gray stone, the wooden deck panels match the sandy surroundings, and ,of course, the pool mirrors the ocean. All of these earthy blends keeps the house in tune with its landscaping, making for a natural feel that doesn't detract from the splendid vistas around the house.