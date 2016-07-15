The Peek-a-Boo Building

Immediately upon entering this room you notice the amazing ambience the designers achieved. Brightness pours through the open windows on each side of the building and the white walls, ceiling, and furniture reflect it all. The dark grey desk may seem like an odd choice but it anchors a visitor's vision quite nicely. If customers need to speak to the secretary to sign in they know exactly where to go, the dark desk orients them to the space. With all of this simple light and dark contrast, you'd think the space might be boring, but those pops of primary colours in the shelving provide that needed touch of character.