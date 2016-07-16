Before and After: A Terrace Home Reinvents Itself with Style

Taking a design scheme from one theme to another, as you strive to preserve the classic and rare elements is a great challenge, duly accepted by the architects at Vasd Interieur & Architectuur in Amsterdam. The artistically enriched capital of Netherlands is famed for its charming canals and lofty residences with gabled facades. So the architects decided to give this once dilapidated and shabby terrace home a makeover, which is more in line with the present spirit of the city.

They introduced graceful modern accents in this dated home called Herenhuis 1890, transformed its style quotient, and infused it with the openness it deserved. The result is a charming contemporary abode with lots of functional aspects and a sleek and sensible design scheme.