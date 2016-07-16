Before and After: A Terrace Home Reinvents Itself with Style

Taking a design scheme from one theme to another, as you strive to preserve the classic and rare elements is a great challenge, duly accepted by the architects at Vasd Interieur & Architectuur in Amsterdam. The artistically enriched capital of Netherlands is famed for its charming canals and lofty residences with gabled facades. So the architects decided to give this once dilapidated and shabby terrace home a makeover, which is more in line with the present spirit of the city.
They introduced graceful modern accents in this dated home called Herenhuis 1890, transformed its style quotient, and infused it with the openness it deserved. The result is a charming contemporary abode with lots of functional aspects and a sleek and sensible design scheme.
The old brick backside of the property seemed to be crumbling under an ancient design burden, with extensions on either side that clashed with each other. These extensions were completely mismatched with the solid, rich-hued yet quaint characteristics of the building, and called for a more uniform look and feel.
The designers did a quick visual check of the mouldings and frames of the doors and windows before they decided to incorporate the same white look in the extension to give it a more fluid appeal that would match the rest of the home. Now, this terrace looks like a stylish part of the original home with urban glass and black metal leading to the interiors. The cozy white seating arrangement and a couple of potted greens let you enjoy the fresh air and soak in some sun, while you idle away your time here.
This unappetising kitchen was in desperate need of some designer vision to make better use of the large, available space. The charming corners were asking for some artistic and creative look too!
The kitchen is now a visually engrossing and enchanting space that brings in many modern elements, even as it keeps the classic exposed appeal of the post war structure alive. With the extension and the new open layout, the kitchen is now able to fit in so much more. Two different shades of blue adorn the kitchen countertop which is lined with ample shelves and cabinets for storage needs. The chrome chimney and the chrome detailing on the cabinets lend a subtle industrial chic feel, while the smart kitchen island comes with open niches underneath for housing books, crockery, and delicate crystals. Thanks to the glass and metal wall, sheer drapes and light-hued wooden flooring, the kitchen is now a cozy and welcoming space flooded with abundant sunlight.
The entry into one of the sitting areas of the home was through an arch that sported a dated frame which might have been fashionable a long time back. But now the arch along with the white and glass door seemed completely out of place. And the living area looked dark and dreary too.
Now, the doorway dances to a more defined and stylised look, which matches the doors of the extension created for the terrace. The metal frames and the glass squares usher you into the living room which has a quirky rug and retro style chairs with glossy finishes. Beyond the door is a massive but sleek bookshelf that speaks volumes about the owner’s love for knowledge.
Too many colours made this bathroom seem cramped, while the retro style tiles on the floor contributed to an unnecessary busy look. And the orange tiles on the wall were more shocking than refreshing!
Bringing in a more urban outlook that leans towards stylish practical living, the designers have created a spotless white bathroom with minimal fuss and a few creative elements like the leaning ladder to hang towels and other items. The use of white has opened up the bathroom visually and makes it seem more airy and brighter than before.
This 19th century home is now a delightful and cheery abode replete with stylish minimalism, modern designs and materials, sleek functional touches and a terrace which is an oasis of outdoor pleasure.