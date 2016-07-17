A Fashionable House Filled with Lively Touches

The Italian town of Schio is dotted with charming old world architectures, but the modern abodes here boast the latest trends of the design and decor world. Especially the residence that we are about to explore, which is a medley of smart ideas, cozy and sleek furnishing, sudden pops of peppy colours, appealing patterns and clever lighting. Both comfort and functionality have received equal importance by the architects at Haus – Home & Ambient Unique Solutions, besides aesthetic attraction. You will also love the arty and organic touches peppering almost every nook and cranny of the abode. So let’s take a closer look..
Though white dominates the kitchen , elegant grey makes its presence felt through the slim stone tiles of the feature wall. The layout is such that it allows ample scope of movement, while the slim cabinets cater to storage needs. The laminate clad body of the kitchen island effectively breaks the monotony of white, while miniature potted plants and an abstract artwork add jazz to the space.
Lush greenery adds an organic touch to the monochrome dining area, and livens up the atmosphere . The sleek white dining table is accompanied by steel and black leather chairs, for a streamlined and minimalistic look. A trio of peppy and vibrant artworks deck the wall behind the table, while powerful recessed lights on the ceiling panel add a cheerful vibe to the area.
Dashes of magenta bring the white and grey living space to life, and warms the ambiance. The L-shaped couch and ottoman enjoy a comfy and plush texture, and the cushions lend pizzazz to the austerity of grey. The cleverly illuminated niches behind the sofa sport the chirpiness of magenta too, along with the quirky planter on the left.
Fitted with modern white couches and lime green and grey cushions, this white and grey space exudes unique cozy charm. A simple ottoman and a chic white standalone lamp offer you the scope to chat with your loved ones in a relaxed atmosphere, or read a book. The niches behind the right hand side couch are perfect for displaying knickknacks, while lush indoor plants and quirky artworks complete the exclusive appeal of the space.
The spotless white and bright bedroom is a gorgeously uncluttered space, with sheer drapes shading its sunny windows. The plush black bedding, along with the patterned pillows and rug take the style quotient of the room to a whole new level. The side tables are sleek and simple affairs in glossy white, and take care of the minimal storage requirements of the inhabitants.
Different shades of grey and white rule the master bathroom, with its clean modern lines and contemporary fixtures. The basin and the WC are wall-mounted to save on floor area, while the crisp shower enclosure regales our senses with its mix of solid and patterned tiles.
A beautifully maintained and verdant garden greets us at the back of the house. Carefully trimmed hedges, dense bushes and pretty blossoming plants have turned the backyard into a nature-lover’s paradise. A stylish and plush red seating arrangement under a quaint umbrella lets you enjoy the charming view, while you sip your morning tea or a refreshing drink in the evening.
This contemporary and super stylish abode impresses with its unique minimalism, quirky artistic touches, pops of vibrant hues, and intense love for nature. Take another tour, if you are looking for more inspiration though - A Simple Grey House with Aesthetic Pleasures Within.