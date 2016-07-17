A Fashionable House Filled with Lively Touches

A beautifully maintained and verdant garden greets us at the back of the house. Carefully trimmed hedges, dense bushes and pretty blossoming plants have turned the backyard into a nature-lover’s paradise. A stylish and plush red seating arrangement under a quaint umbrella lets you enjoy the charming view, while you sip your morning tea or a refreshing drink in the evening.

This contemporary and super stylish abode impresses with its unique minimalism, quirky artistic touches, pops of vibrant hues, and intense love for nature. Take another tour, if you are looking for more inspiration though - A Simple Grey House with Aesthetic Pleasures Within.