Twistlock Africa Pty Ltd
Reviews (2)
    • Twistlock Africa is a company that specializes in the importing and distribution of connection connectors used to connect containers to each other, to other structures, ships and truck trailers. Should a standard connector not suite a clients requirements, we will custom engineer a solution. Twistlock Africa's owners have more than 30 years experience in project management and execution, we have a great network of contractors able to provide a one stop shop for all things containers.

    Services
    • Container Connectors
    • Projects and Engineering
    Service areas
    • All things container
    • Industrial
    • commercial and residential
    • Edenvale
    Address
    100 8th Avenue, Edenvale
    1610 Edenvale
    South Africa
    +27-828251852 www.twistlockafrica.co.za

    Reviews

    Erich K
    Every effort is made to meet and exceed clients expectations
    11 months ago
    Ralph Siebenhaar
    For all your shipping container security and accessories needs. Good selection and choice. Great advise for all your questions.
    over 3 years ago
