SeeSea Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Halifax
    • SeeSea Interiors offers a full range of residential interior decorating services in and around Halifax, Nova Scotia, but also virtually, through our online services. We think everyone should be able to enjoy beautiful spaces. We provide a variety of approaches, from easy color consultations and interior decorating packages, to custom interiors.

    • Color consultation
    • decorating packages
    • custom interior decorating
    • Nova Scotia
    • Canada. Online- USA and Canada
    • Halifax
    B3K 4P6 Halifax
    Canada
    seeseainteriors.com
