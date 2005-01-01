Your browser is out-of-date.

Kitchen.Matters.
Kitchen Planners in Milton Keynes
    Kitchen Matters was established in 2005 and has quickly gone on to become the benchmark for fitted kitchens in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. Working with the most respected names in the business and backed by a solid team of highly experienced professionals, you can rest assured that your beautifully designed kitchen will be installed to the highest standards and to your full satisfaction.

    It’s no surprise that we have become the default choice for the design, supply and installation of quality designer fitted kitchens in Milton Keynes and surrounding counties of Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire. We are able to supply kitchens all over the UK.  Our inspiring displays showcase the very latest in kitchen design, appliances and beautifully crafted worktops. And whenever you’re ready, give myself or Jon a call on 01908 233 333 to book a no-obligation consultation. 

    Amol Karnik

    Service areas
    Milton Keynes
    Address
    KITCHEN MATTERS 12A DUCKWORTH COURT
    MK6 2RX Milton Keynes
    Canada
    +1-1908233333 www.kitchenmatters.co.uk
