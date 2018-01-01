Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Paragon Homes
Home Builders in Gatineau
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Paragon Homes is one of the region's very few expert custom home designers and builders. In effect, all of the homes we build are fully customized to meet our client's needs and budgets. Unlike most custom home builders, we are fully capable of starting from scratch and designing the home of your dreams. And when it comes to budgeting, planning and building, our proprietary construction project management process ensures you will get the best-built home for the least amount of money

    Services
    Plans & Designs Construction Management & Home Packages-Kits
    Service areas
    Ottawa Ontario
    Address
    701-175 Laurier St.
    Quebec Gatineau
    Canada
    +1-8197727765 www.paragonhomes.ca
    Legal disclosure

    We can provide you with a complete home package kit featuring the best value in framing lumber, windows and doors, roofing and all other construction materials, delivered to your job site anywhere in Ontario or Quebec, Canada. Our kits are all-inclusive, with no surprises, and feature our own unique R-32 Paragon Wall system for superb energy efficiency.

    Reviews

    Nicolas Murray
    8 months ago
    Jean-Michel Paul
    9 months ago
    c m
    Paragon are very helpful! I am still in planning phase but I am almost 100% going to be using their services.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element