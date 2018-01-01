Paragon Homes is one of the region's very few expert custom home designers and builders. In effect, all of the homes we build are fully customized to meet our client's needs and budgets. Unlike most custom home builders, we are fully capable of starting from scratch and designing the home of your dreams. And when it comes to budgeting, planning and building, our proprietary construction project management process ensures you will get the best-built home for the least amount of money
- Services
- Plans & Designs Construction Management & Home Packages-Kits
- Service areas
- Ottawa Ontario
- Address
-
701-175 Laurier St.
Quebec Gatineau
Canada
+1-8197727765 www.paragonhomes.ca
We can provide you with a complete home package kit featuring the best value in framing lumber, windows and doors, roofing and all other construction materials, delivered to your job site anywhere in Ontario or Quebec, Canada. Our kits are all-inclusive, with no surprises, and feature our own unique R-32 Paragon Wall system for superb energy efficiency.