E3 Architecture Inc.
Architects in Edmonton
Reviews (2)
    G&G Residence

    E3 is an Edmonton-based boutique architecture and design firm, for those who think differently and care about the built-environment. Inside and out.

    We design vital, beautiful, spaces to live, work, play and be. Ranging from small-scale interior spaces, residential and commercial projects to large-scale urban planning. We don’t do cookie-cutter. We do visionary, emphasizing the artistic. We don’t specialize, we are site and project-specific.

    Some of our projects are very high-end, others have tight budgets. Our focus is value–whether there is lot of money or time, or a little. We see each project as a creative challenge, in need of our complete dedication, design talent, and knowledge of building technology and the construction process.

    We know the impact architecture has. For better or worse, buildings last a long time, so we don’t go for quick and easy solutions. We try to make a difference, knowing the most sustainable buildings are those people love and want to take care of. A building that has your heart, is a building that will last.

    Custom homes and landmark destinations in rural and urban landscapes for retail, culture, leisure and conferencing, are how E3 Architecture has built its reputation as a firm of visionary architects, interior designers and building-project-managers. Visionary because we get inside your head, your heart and your budget, to sort out priorities, solve problems and eventually create a building that stands for who you are and that you can be proud of.

    • Architectural design for both residential and commercial projects
    • Interior design
    • master planning
    • Edmonton
    • Western Canada
    • Northern California
    • the Netherlands
    10909 96 Street
    T5H2K4 Edmonton
    Canada
    +1-7809885228 e3architecture.com

    Daniel von Meijenfeldt
    almost 5 years ago
    Gastro Man
    Highly talented and creative architects. It was such a pleasure to work with them on my home. They have done amazing commercial and residential around Edmonton. A great example is the Hole's enjoy center in St. Albert and some beautiful modern homes around the city.
    almost 5 years ago
