STUDIO Z
Architects in Toronto
    Bathroom and Laundry Room
    Shaker Style Kitchen Renovation - Hidden Trail
    White Kitchen with Mahogany Wood Windows - Summerhill Ave
    Old Victorian Home Modern Renovation - Harvard Ave
    Scandinavian Inspired Garage and Sauna
    Adult Retreat - New third Storey Addition with Master Bedroom and Ensuite
    Studio Z is a professional Architecture Firm specializing in renovations to older Toronto homes. We take delight in maintaining the original character of the home while creating fresh and livable spaces for modern families. We believe that architecture should serve as a reflection of the people that inhabit the space and we embrace the unique design challenges implicit in each project in pursuit of that ideal.

    Studio Z offers a full range of services including architecture and interior design, in-house design consultations and construction review. We also guide homeowners through the municipal approvals process through the acquisition of Building Permits and navigating the Committee of Adjustment approvals process. We harness the expertise of structural and mechanical engineers, furniture designers and decorators. In this way we seamlessly execute each project, meeting the lifestyle needs of our clients through the creation of splendid and highly individual spaces. 

    Services
    • Interior Design and Architecture
    • Home Restoration
    • Remodeling
    Service areas
    • Areas Served Algonquin Island
    • Chinatown
    • Cliffcrest
    • Corktown
    • Davisville Village
    • Distillery District
    • Don Mills
    • Downsview
    • Forest Hill
    • Harbourfront
    • Lawrence Park
    • Leaside
    • Little India
    • Little Italy
    • Lytton Park
    • Main Square
    • Mississauga
    • Moore Park
    • North Toronto
    • North York
    • Parkdale
    • Regent Park
    Certifications and Awards We are licensed architects with the Ontario Association of Architect.
    Address
    86 Marion St
    M6R1E7 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4165224362 studiozdesign.ca
