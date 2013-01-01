Your browser is out-of-date.

Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Interior Designers & Decorators in St. Catharines
Reviews (5)
    • Benchscape, Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Modern houses
    Benchscape, Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Modern houses
    Benchscape, Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Modern Garden
    +17
    Benchscape
    Burlington Residence, Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Modern houses
    Burlington Residence, Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Burlington Residence, Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Modern living room
    +11
    Burlington Residence

    Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. is a team of creative and professional interior design consultants and architectural designers dedicated to providing a complete design service based upon more than forty years experience. Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. is an interior design firm that has worked extensively throughout the Niagara Region and beyond for forty years. This is an accomplishment they are proud to promote!

    The firm has a distinct advantage with the wide scope of work they do and have gradually broadened their design to include not only the interior design of hotels, restaurants, stores, corporate offices, healthcare facilities and residential projects but also to tourist attractions such as resorts, museums and yacht interiors.

    Service areas
    • Niagara Region and Southern Ontario
    • Canada
    Address
    14 Ontario Street
    L2R 7M3 St. Catharines
    Canada
    +1-9056412112 www.parkerdesign.com

    Reviews

    Haig s
    Love working with this team! Great positive energy and vision that challenges your boundaries. Reasonable and understanding they work hard to break you away from the crowd and have you stand out!
    about 4 years ago
    Ann Luppino
    Lex Parker and his team have approached my design requests with the highest degree of professionalism. His approach starts with an assessment of my needs and from there he creates exciting and innovative proposals. I highly recommend his services.
    about 4 years ago
    jan de jong
    Over the years, Neptunus Yachts has used the services of Lex Parker Design several times. Lex and his team deliver quality work, great drawings with good attention to detail and the designs have a modern feel, yet they are practical. Every experience we have had working with Lex has been very pleasant and i would recommend Lex and his team to anyone.
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
