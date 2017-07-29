Your browser is out-of-date.

Contempo Studio
Architects in Toronto
    At Contempo Studio we are dedicated to our clients from first consultation to the moment they are handed the keys to their custom dream home. We are with them every step of the way, keeping their interest at the centre of every decision. We offer a unique and creative approach to home design, ensuring both, curb appeal, and interior functionality work in harmony with the homeowner.

    Services
    • Design for New Homes
    • Additions
    • Renovations
    • Town Houses. – Site Plan Approval – Construction Drawings & Obtaining Building Permit – Zoning Bylaw Analysis & Committee of Adjustment Representation
    Service areas
    • Toronto
    • Mississauga
    • Etobicoke
    • North York
    • Oakville
    • Vaughn and Richmond Hill.
    Address
    M6N 4M9 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4168361042 www.contempostudio.ca
