Anwyll Fogo Architects &amp; Interiors Limited
Architects in Halifax, Nova Scotia
Reviews
    • A small, hard-working architectural and interior design firm based in Halifax. Established in 1979, we have provided professional architectural and interior design services for a wide variety of private and public sector Clients.  As professional consultants located in Halifax, Anwyll Fogo provides an integrated team of professionals whose technical expertise ensures that the various aspects and detailed requirements of a project program will be completed, with the highest degree of professionalism, on time and on budget.

    Services
    Our design consultants will provide solutions tailored specifically to your needs in order to ensure you achieve your dreams.
    Service areas
    North America and Halifax, Nova Scotia
    Address
    PO Box 22024 RPO Bayers Road
    B3L 4T7 Halifax, Nova Scotia
    Canada
    +1-9024235737 anwyllfogoarchitects.wixsite.com/anwyll-fogo
