Award winning interior design has earned Southam Design a reputation of being fresh, creative and passionate. With 20 years of design and architectural experience, we strive to create spaces that engage the senses & stimulate emotion. We utilize the client’s individual self-expression and unique personality to design interiors that enhance human activity. Our “out of the box” thinking pushes the limits of creativity to expand the possibilities of physical space & connects us to our clients for the optimum synthesis of vision and reality.

Southam Design’s philosophy encompasses the theory of structural honesty. We believe that the architecture of interiors should be focused on sculptural-quality displaying the true purpose of a space, as opposed to simply cosmetic decoration. Our strong understanding of structure allows us to push the boundaries and manipulate space. This knowledge is reflected in our objective to fully understand dimension and the spatial activity requirements while incorporating the client's diverse aesthetic expression, their desires, needs, deadlines, and most importantly their budget. Our focus is to foster the culture of the built-environment by integrating interior design with architecture in both residential and commercial applications. We believe in cultivating a sense of unity and harmony by involving all aspects of a project into our overall design concept, in both interior and exterior architectural design.

Our designs express, with sensitivity and strength, that modernity is best captured through dramatic understatement - A fusion of modern lines coupled with classic elements.