Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
NC Designs
Designers in Bedford
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    We are a design firm specializing in custom home design and residential renovations. Bedford Nova Scotia is home base where we strive to provide the best design solutions and services for our clients. Each project is a reflection of our clients input and unique individuality that is manifested into a design that becomes site specific. forty two years of experience in the construction industry, we have provided a residential design service since 1987.

    Services
    • Design Houses
    • New construction
    • Additions and Renovations
    Service areas
    Canada and Bedford
    Company awards
    Three Nova Scotia Home Awards, Five Nova Scotia Home and Building Designers Awards
    Address
    200, 200 Waterfront Drive
    B4A 4J4 Bedford
    Canada
    +1-9024571321 www.housedesigns.com
      Add SEO element