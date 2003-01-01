since 2003, mango design co has been creating homes & interiors with a philosophy of less, of keeping it local and of thoughtful design for future generations. we don’t believe bigger is better! we reuse existing housing stock & strive to make better use of space before creating additions. we build community by hiring local craftsmen & purchasing from local companies. we do love fabulous style, but we are not about the bling! we choose renewable & recycled materials and use natural finishes that feel good, wear gracefully and have longevity. in an increasingly material world, this is a design philosophy we can feel good about.

but please don’t mistake our ethics for boring! mango design co is tanya mclean – owner + creative director, and nichole skladan – junior designer extraordinaire, and we are both artists at heart. our design inspiration stems from the context of the spaces & places we inhabit here on the west coast and our undying passion for global travel. we love mixing cultures, eras, textures + colours. we love the the whimsical, the artsy + the handcrafted. our creative design aesthetic results in an eclectic, timeless modernism. whole home design (inside+out)| laneway houses | custom millwork & furniture design multi-family interiors | residential lobbies & display suites | boutique commercial interiors