Lorne Rose Architect Inc.
Architects in Toronto
Reviews (7)
    Luxurious Bathroom

    Our companies’ goal is house design excellence, and by the
    minds and hands of talented individuals, to create Architecture which addresses the goals of our patrons, embodies the beauty of materials, enhances the experience of users, and fulfills the makers.

    While pushing beyond the ordinary, Lorne Rose will provide Clients the home they had envisioned down to the last detail.  The Lorne Rose team is focused on making clients dreams a reality.

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    388 Spadina Road, Forest Hill
    M5P 2V9 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4163989300 www.lornerose.com

    Reviews

    Joe Cichello
    Fantastic service!
    2 months ago
    Evan Kosiner
    Lorne’s great to work with.
    6 months ago
    Arian Mohseni
    We have worked with Mr. Rose and his team for a very long time. His vision and clarity of design is unparalleled. He truly cares for his clients and his team always goes the extra distance. We would proudly recommend Lorne Rose Architect Inc. to anyone looking for the finest in architectural design. Intricate Building Group Ltd.
    over 5 years ago
