Our companies’ goal is house design excellence, and by the
minds and hands of talented individuals, to create Architecture which addresses the goals of our patrons, embodies the beauty of materials, enhances the experience of users, and fulfills the makers.
While pushing beyond the ordinary, Lorne Rose will provide Clients the home they had envisioned down to the last detail. The Lorne Rose team is focused on making clients dreams a reality.
- Services
- Architecture and Interior Design
- Service areas
- Toronto
- Address
-
388 Spadina Road, Forest Hill
M5P 2V9 Toronto
Canada
+1-4163989300 www.lornerose.com