Allstone Quarry Products
Landscape Architects in Schomberg
Reviews (1)
    For over fifteen years, Allstone Quarry Products Inc. has been supplying the building industry with the highest quality stone materials. We work with residential homeowners, builders, designers and architects in providing limestone, granite, and marble and other stone products that will add style, elegance and value to any project.

    Using materials from our own quarry, and importing from around the world, Allstone carries the widest selection of colours, shadings and grains. And with our on-site facilities, we can custom cut and finish any stone material to our customers' exacting specifications.

    Address
    16105 Highway 27
    L0G 1T0 Schomberg
    Canada
    +1-9059398491 www.allstonequarry.com

    Reviews

    金玫Barrie 华人地产经纪 Mei Jin
    World-famous yard.
    about 1 year ago
