M.E. Contracting
Landscape Designers in Toronto
    • M.E. Contracting is a Toronto landscaping, decking and pool construction company specializing at quality outdoor solutions in the greater Toronto area.

    M.E. Contracting strength is with it's extensive experience in all facets of the outdoor construction and our ability to work on big or small projects alike.

    Our main focus is quality of work and quality of service so we make sure home owners are always happy and satisfied with our work.

    Services
    • landscaping
    • decking
    • pool construction
    • railings
    • indoor construction
    Service areas
    • Toronto
    • Vaughan
    • Richmond Hill
    • Thornhill
    • Markham
    Address
    7-63 Alness St.
    M3J 2H2 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4162386700 mecontracting.ca

    Reviews

    Downsouth Smokehouse
    These are THE PROFESSIONALS of their trade. Do yourself a favour and call them today.
    about 1 year ago
    dr danny sapir
    Outstanding company Responsive to questions and concerns Timely and on target with the budget HIGHLY RECOMMEND
    about 1 year ago
    Carmel Sekler
    Amazing work. Very professional and extremely knowledgeable. Don’t listen to any of the bad reviews they never even worked with the company just have a personal agenda against them for no reason. I have personal worked with the company and can tell you they’re were absolutely amazing.
    about 1 year ago
    about 1 year ago
