Established in 1991, the firm of Jane Thompson Architect has completed a wide range of projects concentrated in the residential, cultural, commercial and institutional sectors. Residential projects have included new single family and multiple housing as well as renovations and additions to existing facilities. Commercial and institutional project types include a meditation centre, museum and accommodation studies, exhibits and facility development, offices, library renovations, restaurants, mixed use retail and residential developments, a community centre and a wilderness retreat. In addition to providing a full range of architectural services, the firm has developed expertise in the related fields of environmentally sustainable design, feasibility studies, exhibit design, site installations, interiors and furnishings.
-
404 Mackay
K1M2C4 Ottawa
Canada
+1-6137478104 www.janethompsonarchitect.ca
It is the philosophy of the firm that each project should reflect the aspirations, program requirements and means of its client, should enhance its surrounding built and natural environment, and should explore enduring architectural qualities of form, proportion, space, colour, light and material.