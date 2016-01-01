Established in 1991, the firm of Jane Thompson Architect has completed a wide range of projects concentrated in the residential, cultural, commercial and institutional sectors. Residential projects have included new single family and multiple housing as well as renovations and additions to existing facilities. Commercial and institutional project types include a meditation centre, museum and accommodation studies, exhibits and facility development, offices, library renovations, restaurants, mixed use retail and residential developments, a community centre and a wilderness retreat. In addition to providing a full range of architectural services, the firm has developed expertise in the related fields of environmentally sustainable design, feasibility studies, exhibit design, site installations, interiors and furnishings.