Cibinel Architecture Ltd
Architects in Winnipeg
Reviews (4)
    Cibinel Architecture is a mid-size consulting office located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. We offer personalized service to institutional, recreational, corporate, cultural, and commercial clients. Having grown into a respected design studio with an international reputation for leading edge solutions to building projects, we focus on projects that embody a message. We enjoy getting to know our clients and their communities and crafting this understanding into a building with unique cultural and expressive meaning. The resulting architecture is an expression of what is most important to the client and an embodiment of functionality as it relates to their needs.

    Service areas
    Winnipeg
    Address
    560 Academy Road
    R3N 0E3 Winnipeg
    Canada
    +1-2049898910 xhttp://cibinel.com

    Reviews

    Corvu5 corax
    over 4 years ago
    Mark Tully
    Knowledgeable team. A pleasure to work with.
    about 3 years ago
    Chris Forsyth
    George and Desmond are amonst the most professional and prompt services providers for Arcitectural, Drafting, and Engineering they have started and completed there work 100% efficient on multiple projects. Highly recommened, Cherry Construction see there relationship as an asset and added intergrity to the services we provide our clients.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
