Cibinel Architecture is a mid-size consulting office located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. We offer personalized service to institutional, recreational, corporate, cultural, and commercial clients. Having grown into a respected design studio with an international reputation for leading edge solutions to building projects, we focus on projects that embody a message. We enjoy getting to know our clients and their communities and crafting this understanding into a building with unique cultural and expressive meaning. The resulting architecture is an expression of what is most important to the client and an embodiment of functionality as it relates to their needs.