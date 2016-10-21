Your browser is out-of-date.

Space Age Custom Closets &amp; Cabinetry
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Toronto
Reviews (19)
    Space Age Closets in Toronto is your number one provider of beautiful and practical storage solutions. We offer custom closets and custom built in wall units for every room to fit all your needs, whether you are looking to renovate a residential space, or an office location. We proudly serve Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, providing excellent service with high-quality, Canadian materials for over 30 years.

    Services
    The professional in-home consultations offered by Space Age Closets are complimentary and they are the perfect way to experience our expertise first hand. With the help of our professionals
    you will be able to re-imagine your space. Visiting the physical space you want to transform will help our talented team give you the assistance that you deserve. During our visit
    we can truly see your space and discuss your spatial ambitions for best storage solutions Toronto residents can dream of. Our recommendations come from more satisfied clients who have experienced our excellent design and precise installation work.
    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    4242 Dundas Street West
    M8X 1Y6 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4162391202 www.spaceageclosets.com

    Reviews

    Stephen Foerster
    From the initial meeting to the installation, Harry and the team at Space Age Closets made updating our primary bedroom closet any easy experience. They are a customer first company, and took time to discuss/understand our needs and provide the best layout possible for our project. The installation was organized, we barely knew the installers were there. The outcome was better than we expected, would certainly recommend to anyone looking for custom closets or cabinetry!
    3 months ago
    Anne Carter
    I'm delighted with my new floor to ceiling living room wall unit from Space Age Closets. Everything - from consultations with Harry to installation of the finished product - was professional and exactly what I hoped for. It cost a little more than I'd originally planned but was well worth it. I was informed that the existing cornice in the ceiling would be impossible to match perfectly but what they built for me is so well done it looks as if the unit is part of the wall. Harry made many useful design suggestions and I'm glad I listened to him. It looks fantastic.
    3 months ago
    Cydney Lebovitz
    We love our stunning closets! From start to finish our experience with Space Age Closets was everything we could have asked for. The sales team was responsive and thorough and all communication was fluid. We appreciated the comprehensive drawings and advice provided to us by the experienced staff. The install team was hard working, respectful and did an AWSOME job. All additional requests and needs were tended to promptly and we were extremely pleased with the finished product. These closets are a showstopper!
    about 1 month ago
    Show all 19 reviews
