Linwood Green Homes
Home Builders in Salt Spring
Reviews (8)
    • Modern Home on the Gulf Islands, Linwood Green Homes Linwood Green Homes Modern houses Concrete Grey
    Modern Home on the Gulf Islands, Linwood Green Homes Linwood Green Homes Modern living room Wood White
    Modern Home on the Gulf Islands

    Brad Grindler provides custom home design services and quality Linwood Prefab Home and Cabin packages on the Gulf Islands, Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast as well across Canada. Benefit from his 25+ years of industry experience. He is a Certified Sustainable Building Advisor and LEED Green Associate so you can build sustainably and energy efficient.

    Services
    • Custom design
    • material packages/kit homes
    • builder network.
    Service areas
    Canada and Salt Spring
    Address
    172 Bittancourt Rd
    V8K 2K2 Salt Spring
    Canada
    +1-2509318881 www.bradgrindler.com

    Reviews

    Catherine Eberle
    Brad has made the undertaking of building a home a smooth experience. He is knowledgeable, professional, efficient. He explained everything, helped me with every step, making suggestions and changes according to my ideas and needs. He is a good listener and was always available to answer my questions. I have a beautiful Linwood home and have no hesitation recommending Brad for his excellent customer service.
    7 months ago
    Jason McNeil
    From the very start of this adventure you've been so helpful and accommodating! We would recommend your company to anyone for sure :)
    9 months ago
    Brad Grindler
    "Brad was of great assistance in designing our beautiful, energy-efficient office and meeting facility. He was fabulous to work with: skilled, friendly, flexible, responsive and responsible. The Linwood package provided was excellent, and Brad handled any necessary alterations cheerfully and quickly. My board and I would recommend him and Linwood highly to anyone!" On behalf of: Christine Torgrimson, Executive Director, Salt Spring Island Conservancy
    over 6 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
