dpai architecture inc is an award-winning, full-service architecture, interiors and urban design studio, taking a context-first approach to design. Led by principal David Premi, dpai’s work encompasses institutional, commercial, health care, residential care, educational, multi-residential and single-family space, emphasizing a balance between bold vision and grounded, design-driven solutions. The firm is fueled by collaboration, partnering with clients to elevate their vision. Having worked on some of the most notable projects in the city of Hamilton and beyond, dpai understands the transformative effect of architecture. dpai takes projects from conception to construction, partnering with clients on every step of the process. Each job starts with a thorough analysis of the build-site and client expectations, emphasizing collaboration and elevating the language of design. With in-house rendering skills, an award-winning understanding of codes and permits, and an unwavering commitment to design, dpai delivers world-class architecture that is on-time and on-budget. Our team consists of local and international architects, designers, artists, urban designers and technologists. Our family is hardworking, young, driven, strategic, and community oriented, aligning with the studio’s progressive culture. Our internal culture is highly engaged and our entrepreneurial and community culture is reflected by Seedworks Urban Offices, our open concept, co-working space that is a hub for sustainable businesses in Hamilton.

dpai is a Canadian Corporation comprised of 10 staff specializing in Architectural design, Interior Design, Project Management, LEED Standards, BIM, 3D modeling, Graphic Design, and Administrative support. A complete list of services offered by dpai: Architecture | Interior Design | Space Planning | Feasibility Studies | Furniture, Fixture & Equipment | Custom Display & Millwork Design | 3D Imaging & Rendering | Branding & Signage.