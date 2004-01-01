dpai architecture inc is an award-winning, full-service architecture, interiors and urban design studio, taking a context-first approach to design. Led by principal David Premi, dpai’s work encompasses institutional, commercial, health care, residential care, educational, multi-residential and single-family space, emphasizing a balance between bold vision and grounded, design-driven solutions. The firm is fueled by collaboration, partnering with clients to elevate their vision. Having worked on some of the most notable projects in the city of Hamilton and beyond, dpai understands the transformative effect of architecture. dpai takes projects from conception to construction, partnering with clients on every step of the process. Each job starts with a thorough analysis of the build-site and client expectations, emphasizing collaboration and elevating the language of design. With in-house rendering skills, an award-winning understanding of codes and permits, and an unwavering commitment to design, dpai delivers world-class architecture that is on-time and on-budget. Our team consists of local and international architects, designers, artists, urban designers and technologists. Our family is hardworking, young, driven, strategic, and community oriented, aligning with the studio’s progressive culture. Our internal culture is highly engaged and our entrepreneurial and community culture is reflected by Seedworks Urban Offices, our open concept, co-working space that is a hub for sustainable businesses in Hamilton.
dpai is a Canadian Corporation comprised of 10 staff specializing in Architectural design, Interior Design, Project Management, LEED Standards, BIM, 3D modeling, Graphic Design, and Administrative support. A complete list of services offered by dpai: Architecture | Interior Design | Space Planning | Feasibility Studies | Furniture, Fixture & Equipment | Custom Display & Millwork Design | 3D Imaging & Rendering | Branding & Signage.
- Company awards
- 2106 Award of Excellence For Renovation Residential Use
- Hamilton Burlington Society of Architects
- The Hambly House
- 2016 Building Inspection Recognition of Excellence Award
- City of Hamilton
- 2015 Award of Excellence in Architecture
- Hamilton Urban Design and Architecture Awards
- The Hambly House
- 2015 Award of Excellence in Precinct Study
- Hamilton Urban Design and Architecture Awards
- King William Performing Arts District Concept Plan
- 2014 Building Permit Submission Recognition of Excellence
- City of Hamilton
- 2014 International Architecture Award
- The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, The European Center for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, and Metropolitan Arts Press, Ltd.
- Hamilton Public Library & Farmers Market Renovation and Addition
- 2013 Heritage Property Conservation Award, Hamilton Municipal Heritage Committee
- The Seedworks Urban Offices
- Awarded jointly with Jeff Feswick, Historia Building Restoration
- 2012 Hamilton Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Business Achievement Award
- Finalist, Small Business category (0-50 employees)
- 2012 Best Institutional Interior – Canadian Interiors Magazine “Best in Canada”
- Hamilton Public Library & Farmers’ Market Renovation and Addition
- 2012 Ontario Library Association Award of Excellence
- Hamilton Public Library & Farmers’ Market Renovation and Addition
- 2012 City of Burlington Accessibility Award
- Caroline Medical Group
- 2011 OAA Award of Excellence
- Hamilton Public Library & Farmers’ Market Renovation and Addition
- 2009 Canadian Architect Awards of Excellence
- Honorable Mention
- Hamilton Farmers’ Market and Public Library Renovation and Addition
- 2008 OAA Award of Excellence
- Academic Resource Centre, University of Toronto at Scarborough
- Project Architect: David Premi
- Architects of Record: RDH Architects with Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
- 2007 OAA Award of Excellence
- Raymond Chang School of Continuing, Ryerson University
- Project Architect: David Premi
- Architects of Record: RDH Architects with Lett Architects
- 2004 Lieutenant Governers Awards for Architecture: Award of Merit
- Academic Academic Resource Centre, University of Toronto at Scarborough
- Project Architect: David Premi
- Architects of Record: RDH Architects with Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
- 2002 REX Awards: Industrial Project of the Year
- Fedex National Sort Facility, Pearson International Airport
- Project Architect: David Premi
- Architects of Record: RDH Architects
- 2001 National Post Design Exchange Award
- SCAET (Sheridan Centre for Animation and Emerging Technologies) Sheridan College
- Oakville, Ontario
- Project Architect: David Premi
- Architects of Record: B+H Architects
- 2000 Oakville Urban Design Awards: Award of Distinction
- SCAET (Sheridan Centre for Animation and Emerging Technologies) Sheridan College, Oakville, Ontario
- Project Architect: David Premi
- Architects of Record: B+H Architects
- 1999 National Association of Store Fixture Manufactures: Outstanding Merit Award
- CN Tower Redevelopment
- Project Architect: David Premi
- Architects of Record: B+H Architects
- 1989 OAA Award of Excellence
- Alumni House Addition and Renovation, University of Guelph
- Project Architect: David Premi
- Architects of Record: Moffat Kinoshita Architects
- Hamilton Society of Architects Leather Medal 1989
- Alumni House Addition and Renovation, University of Guelph
- Project Architect: David Premi
- Architects of Record: Moffat Kinoshita Architects
- Canadian Wood Council Award of Merit 1988
- Alumni House Addition and Renovation, University of Guelph
- Project Architect: David Premi
- Architects of Record: Moffat Kinoshita Architects
- Address
-
25 Main Street W, Suite 1800
L8P 1H1 Hamilton
Canada
+1-9055220220