Hay Design Incorporated
Interior Designers & Decorators in Ottawa
Reviews (5)
    Terlin Construction - Head Office
    +2
    Terlin Construction - Head Office
    MXI Technologies
    +2
    MXI Technologies

    Our team at Hay Design has an incredible range and depth of expertise. With considerable commercial and residential experience on interior design projects large and small, we’ve also completed many public sector projects for federal, provincial and municipal government agencies in Ottawa and Eastern Ontario.

    From initial concept to project completion, we can handle all phases of your project. From project management, interior design and space planning, right through to construction administration and final move coordination.

    Services
    Full Interior Design Services from inception to completion including – Facility Studies; Design Concept and Development; Interior Design & Space Planning; Construction Documents; Tendering; Construction Administration; Move Coordination
    Service areas
    • Eastern Ontario & NCR – Ottawa
    • Gatineau
    • Perth
    • Kingston
    Address
    824 Meath Street
    K1Z 6E8 Ottawa
    Canada
    +1-6137280954 www.haydesign.ca

    Reviews

    Denis Sabourin
    Hay Design offers great service & quality ideas & product. We've used them both for Xactly Design & for Origin Trade, and have always been very impressed with everything! We would recommend Hay to any of our family, friends or clients for any of there interior design services or furniture purchases!
    almost 6 years ago
    Rob Dale
    Everything about Hay Design is done with a level of professionalism that is second to none. From creating the design to completion of the project, every person who is involved provides a level of care that is rare in this industry. They stick to their promises. They go above and beyond what is expected of them. I whole heartedly recommend them for any design project you may be considering.
    almost 6 years ago
    Chris MacDonald
    The entire staff at Hay design are very pleasant to deal with and dedicated to their art of interior design and so much more. I've done business with their team on multiple occasions; always a pleasure. I have a next level respect for the owner, Cathy Hay. She sets the bar and a great example by the way she conducts herself professionally, the way she treats her staff, her charity work, her mentoring and how she lives her life in general. Congrats on your success and thanks for all your support Cathy! Chris MacDonald Security Connection.
    almost 5 years ago
