Douglas Design Studio has been recognized with an International Design & Architecture Award and several Awards of Excellence from the Association of Registered Interior Designers of Ontario and has been featured in publications such as Interior Design Magazine, Design New York, Style at Home and Canadian House & Home.
Often, interior designers are asked to explain their signature style. In fact, Douglas Design Studio was established in 1995 by Jeffrey Douglas to focus on creating interiors that perfectly express the homeowner's own style.
We believe that, whether casual or formal, elegant or edgy, your home's interior must reflect who you are and how you live. We like to think of ourselves as lifestyle interpreters, and we're both passionate and highly organized about that role. Along with infinite creativity, we bring both energy and order to your project. The result is an interior that is both comfortable and beautiful, filled with personal mementos, family pictures, treasured accessories and furniture pieces.
Our team of professional designers and technologists is also committed to making the process of achieving your ideal living environment a relaxed, enjoyable, and memorable experience. We're easy to talk to and we listen to what you have to say.
- Services
- 3D Rendering
- Bathroom Design
- Closet Design
- Color Consulting
- Custom Bathroom Vanities
- Custom Bookcases
- Custom Built-ins
- Custom Cabinets
- Custom Entertainment Centers
- Custom Fireplace Mantels
- Custom Furniture
- Custom Home Bars
- Custom Kitchen Cabinets
- Custom Pantries
- Custom Rugs
- Custom Shelving
- Custom Walk-in Closets
- Drafting
- Floor Plans
- House Plans
- Kitchen Design
- Kitchen Remodeling
- Lighting Design
- Show all 23 services
- Service areas
- Toronto
- New York
- Florida
- Caribbean
- International
- Company awards
- Winner, Interior Design and Architecture Award, 2016, Bespoke Cabinetry
- Finalist, Interior Design and Architecture Award, 2016, Residential Property £1-2.5 Million
- Best of Houzz Award, 2016, Design;
- Finalist, Society for British Interior Design, 2015, Residential Interior Over £1 Million;
- Best of Houzz Award, 2015, Design;
- Best of Houzz Award, 2014, Customer Satisfaction and Design
- Finalist, Society for British Interior Design, 2013, Residential Interior Over £100K
- Best of Houzz Award, 2013, Customer Satisfaction and Design
- Award of Merit, ARIDO, 2009, Modern Home Design, Residential Projects
- Award of Merit, ARIDO, 2009, Illuminated Fireplace
- Award of Excellence, ARIDO, 2005, Modern Home Design, New Construction Residences
- Award of Merit, ARIDO, 2005, Home Spa, Specialty Residential Projects
- Award of Merit, ARIDO, 2005, Wall Unit, Furniture and Product Design
- Award of Excellence, ARIDO, 2005, Fire Screen, Furniture and Product Design
- Show all 28 awards
- Address
-
317 Carlton Street
M5A 2L8 Toronto
Canada
+1-4165384692 www.douglasdesignstudio.com
Winner, Interior Design and Architecture Award, 2016, Bespoke Cabinetry
Finalist, Interior Design and Architecture Award, 2016, Residential Property £1-2.5 Million