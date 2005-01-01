Douglas Design Studio has been recognized with an International Design & Architecture Award and several Awards of Excellence from the Association of Registered Interior Designers of Ontario and has been featured in publications such as Interior Design Magazine, Design New York, Style at Home and Canadian House & Home.

Often, interior designers are asked to explain their signature style. In fact, Douglas Design Studio was established in 1995 by Jeffrey Douglas to focus on creating interiors that perfectly express the homeowner's own style.

We believe that, whether casual or formal, elegant or edgy, your home's interior must reflect who you are and how you live. We like to think of ourselves as lifestyle interpreters, and we're both passionate and highly organized about that role. Along with infinite creativity, we bring both energy and order to your project. The result is an interior that is both comfortable and beautiful, filled with personal mementos, family pictures, treasured accessories and furniture pieces.

Our team of professional designers and technologists is also committed to making the process of achieving your ideal living environment a relaxed, enjoyable, and memorable experience. We're easy to talk to and we listen to what you have to say.