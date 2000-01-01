Your browser is out-of-date.

ARPA architects Inc.
Architects in Toronto
Reviews (7)
    Woodland Acres

    ARPA architects inc.

    Creative Design----Revitalization 

    Registered Architectural Firm at Ontario Association of Architects (OAA)

    Services
    Residentila, Commercila, and Retail & mixes used
    Service areas
    GTA and Toronto
    Address
    71 Barker Ave.
    m4c 2n7 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-6478691797 www.arpaarchitects.ca
    Our mission is to create Residential and Commercial spaces which are Enticing, Practical and durable. By using Aesthetics, Psychology and laws to give the best benefit to our Clients as well as end Users not only locally but also nationally and internationally.

    World Press
    I have been working with Arpa Architects since 2017, the level of Professionalism and Quality is beyond expectations, Parisa is a kind of Architects who cares about clients and deliver the job perfectly. Highly recommended.
    11 months ago
    hossein khajehei
    I’ve been working with ARPA architects for more than 6 years and I highly recommend them if you are looking for professionals.I am 100% satisfy with them, they are doing an amazing job by providing you with their unique designs and creative drawings.
    10 months ago
    Pourya Amiri
    over 6 years ago
