Saree Parry Design | Decorating Den Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Ottawa
Reviews (6)
    Saree Parry is an award-winning interior home decorator specializing in helping busy clients design spaces that are sophisticated, multifunctional, and upscale.

    Starting with a complimentary design consultation, Saree works closely with clients to understand their style, and create a design plan that speaks to their desires and needs. The experience is personalized, stress-free, and enjoyable.

    What clients appreciate most about Saree is her keen eye for colour and texture, and her ability to create intuitive designs that match their needs. Saree is an ideal designer for those with an appreciation for thoughtful design and quality, but with limited time to spend on managing the process.

    START WITH A COMPLIMENTARY DESIGN CONSULTATION Design planning is a collaborative process during which you’ll discuss your lifestyle and taste, design goals you’d like to accomplish, and what’s most important for each space.

    After the consultation you’ll receive a design concept complete with furniture and decor recommendations for each room you’re decorating. Saree Parry Design will then order and oversee the installation of every decorating element in your design. The process is seamless, enjoyable, and stress-free.

    Services
    • Full room decorating and design
    • Bathroom renovations
    • Custom window treatments
    • Custom closet solutions
    • Project management
    Service areas
    • Stittsville
    • Kanata
    • Carp
    • Nepean
    • Barrhaven
    • Carleton Place
    • Almonte
    • Westboro
    • the Glebe
    • Old Ottawa South
    • Sandy Hill
    • New Edinburgh
    • Rockcliffe Park
    • Manor Park
    • Rothwell Heights
    • Riverside South
    • Manotick
    • Hunt Club
    • Greely
    • Orleans
    • Cumberland
    • Rockland
    • Wendover
    Company awards
    • Best of Houzz 2018 – Service Award
    • Best of Houzz 2017 – Service Award
    • Best of Houzz 2016 – Service Award
    Address
    1641 Belcourt Blvd.
    K1C1M3 Ottawa
    Canada
    +1-6138413326 saree.decoratingden.com

    Reviews

    Eric Stephen
    We were trying to replace 17 exterior patio furniture cushions (7 different sizes) with no luck. We contacted Saree to enquire about recovering. She was able to match a pattern to our existing awning. Thrilled with the end result! Highly recommend Saree's services.
    about 1 year ago
    A Google User
    I had Saree advise me on colours and ideas for different projects. I am so happy with the paint colours she chose for my powder room to go with the wallpaper that I had ordered. She advised me on lighting also. I had the family room and living room painted with the colours chosed by her and just love it. Saree chose the granite for my fireplace surround and I couldn't be more pleased. She did such a good job. I know I could not get it right myself and am very glad for her help. I will definitely be calling upon her in the future for other projects. Well done, Saree! Linda M.
    about 6 years ago
    Ginette Griffe
    Saree worked with us to ensure that our design was personalized and to our liking! The ideas that she proposed to us seemed to be unique and professional! Her work saved us time and headaches! Thank you!
    almost 3 years ago
