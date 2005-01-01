Iredale Architecture was founded in 1980 and houses a specialized team of architects, technologists, designers, and building envelope specialists. Iredale’s staff resources include 12 Architects, 5 Intern Architects, and 5 Architectural Technologists with offices in Vancouver, Victoria and Calgary. These professionals also have added specializations including space planning, interior design, LEED accreditation, structural engineering and building science.

Our philosophy has always been to approach each project as a unique opportunity to express the distinct characteristics of the client and the land in which the project is situated. The climate of each geographical region also plays a significant role in shaping each building as shape, form and materiality must respond appropriately to the forces that it will be exposed to.