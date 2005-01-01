Iredale Architecture was founded in 1980 and houses a specialized team of architects, technologists, designers, and building envelope specialists. Iredale’s staff resources include 12 Architects, 5 Intern Architects, and 5 Architectural Technologists with offices in Vancouver, Victoria and Calgary. These professionals also have added specializations including space planning, interior design, LEED accreditation, structural engineering and building science.
Our philosophy has always been to approach each project as a unique opportunity to express the distinct characteristics of the client and the land in which the project is situated. The climate of each geographical region also plays a significant role in shaping each building as shape, form and materiality must respond appropriately to the forces that it will be exposed to.
- Services
- Architecture + Interiors + Master Planning
- Service areas
- BC
- Alberta and Saskatchewan Canada
- Company awards
- • Squamish Adventure Centre: Canadian Wood Council / Wood WORKS! BC Wood Design
- • Surrey Museum: Masonry Institute of BC / Masonry Design People's Choice
- • Christ Church Cathedral: Heritage Canada Award of Excellence (2005); City of Vancouver Heritage Award
- • Sinclair Centre Clock Tower: City of Vancouver Heritage Award
- • Alexander Residences – City of Vancouver Heritage Award; Urban Design Institute Award
- • St. Francis of Assisi Church & Rectory – City of Vancouver Heritage Award
- • Abbeyfield Seniors Housing – City of Vancouver Heritage Award
- • Dick Building, Broadway & Granville – City of Vancouver Heritage Award
- • Kensington Place, Nicola Street – City of Vancouver Heritage Award
- • Norquay Elementary School – City of Vancouver Heritage Award
- • Queen Mary Elementary School – North Vancouver Municipal Design Award
- • Pauline Johnson Elementary School – West Vancouver Heritage Award
- • Barclay Heritage Square – Vancouver Parks Board Design Award
- • PIB health centre – winner at the Southern Interior Construction Association's annual commercial building awards.
- • Outma Sqilx’w School – Top 25 best designed schools in the world by WAN 2010
- • Outma Sqilx’w School – Best Institutional Building by Canadian Interiors 2011
- • Gehriger Residence – selected to the 2014 Modern House Tour
- • Wright Residence – selected to the 2015 Modern House Tour
- Address
-
220 – 12 Water Street
V6B 1A5 Vancouver Bc
Canada
+1-6047365581 www.iredale.ca