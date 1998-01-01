Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture is the architecture and design practice of architects Bo Helliwell and Kim Smith. Based in West Vancouver since 1989, Blue Sky has built works in the Lower Mainland, the mountains, islands, and valleys of British Columbia, as well as national and international projects. First established in 1975 as Blue Sky Design on Hornby Island, they have evolved a design approach that is humane and works poetically and economically with site, local materials, climate and program.
Blue Sky’s design approach has a long history of sustainability concerns and timber use. They have recently received awards as 2013 Architect of the Year from BC WoodWorks, and numerous awards, local, national and international for Design, Environmental and Energy Efficiency and Innovative Community Planning. A second monograph on their work; ‘Blue Sky Living’ was published in 2013. The book describes a body of work that includes environmental concerns and embodies the human spirit, transcending the act of shelter into something that shapes and enhances our lives.
- Company awards
- 2013 Architects of the Year Award, Canadian Wood Council /Naramata Bench House
- 2014 CHBA Central Okanagan Tommie Awards:
- Gold Winner for Interior Design and Landscape Design
- Silver Winner for Residential Planning, Design, and Construction Excellence in Single Family Detached Construction /
- Solar Crest House
- 2013 Canada Wood Council, BC Wood Design Awards, Residential Wood Design Award
- 2011 CHBA Vancouver Island CARE Awards: Best Single Family Detached Home /
- Ucluelet House
- 2010 CHBA National SAM Awards: Best New Custom Home (2,500-4,000 s.f.)
- 2010 CHBA Vancouver Island CARE Awards Gold Winner: Best Interior Under 3,000 s.f., best Master Suite under 500 s.f.
- 2010 CHBA British Columbia Georgie Awards:
- Best Interior Design for Custom Residential
- Best Single Family Detached Home /
- Rainforest House
- 2009 CHBA National SAM Awards Gold Winner: Best Single Detached Custom Home Under 2,500 s.f.
- 2009 CHBA British Columbia Georgie Awards Gold Winner: Best Single Family Detached Custom Home (2,000-2,999 s.f.)
- 2009 CHBA Vancouver Island CARE Awards Gold Winner: Best Single Family Custom Home under 3,000.s.f. /
- Miracle Beach House
- Canada Wood Council, BC Wood Design Award /
- Wakefield Beach Homes
- 2008 Green Building Magazine Green Builder Home of the Year Awards
- 2008 CHBA British Columbia Georgie Award for Environmental Consideration and Energy Efficiency
- 2008 Canadian Wood Council BC Wood Works Design Award for Best Multi-Family Development
- 2008 Coastal Living Magazine Award, Best Community Planning
- Ridge House
- 2008 Canadian Wood Council, BC Wood Design Award /
- Oak Grove House
- 2007 Canadian Wood Council, BC Wood Design Award
- / Bayridge Studio + House
- 2002 West Vancouver Heritage Achievement Award
- / Bridge House
- 1998 Lieutenant Governor's Merit Award, Architectural Institute of British Columbia
- 1998 Canadian Wood Council, Wood Design Honour Award /
- Fishbones House
- 1998 Canadian Wood Council, Wood Design Merit Award
- Address
-
4090 Bayridge Ave,
V7V3K1 West Vancouver
Canada
+1-6049218646 www.blueskyarchitecture.com