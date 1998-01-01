Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture is the architecture and design practice of architects Bo Helliwell and Kim Smith. Based in West Vancouver since 1989, Blue Sky has built works in the Lower Mainland, the mountains, islands, and valleys of British Columbia, as well as national and international projects. First established in 1975 as Blue Sky Design on Hornby Island, they have evolved a design approach that is humane and works poetically and economically with site, local materials, climate and program.

Blue Sky’s design approach has a long history of sustainability concerns and timber use. They have recently received awards as 2013 Architect of the Year from BC WoodWorks, and numerous awards, local, national and international for Design, Environmental and Energy Efficiency and Innovative Community Planning. A second monograph on their work; ‘Blue Sky Living’ was published in 2013. The book describes a body of work that includes environmental concerns and embodies the human spirit, transcending the act of shelter into something that shapes and enhances our lives.