Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tango Design Studio
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Etobicoke
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Wanita Rd Project, Tango Design Studio Tango Design Studio Kitchen Quartz White
    Wanita Rd Project, Tango Design Studio Tango Design Studio Modern houses
    Wanita Rd Project, Tango Design Studio Tango Design Studio Modern kitchen Quartz White
    +5
    Wanita Rd Project
    English Daisy Project, Tango Design Studio Tango Design Studio
    English Daisy Project, Tango Design Studio Tango Design Studio
    English Daisy Project, Tango Design Studio Tango Design Studio
    +9
    English Daisy Project

    Tango Design Studio is a boutique firm specializing in the design, supply and installation of custom kitchen and bath cabinetry as well as cabinets for other areas of your home. We also offer full interior design services for both small and large scale residential projects. Featured regularly on the hit TV shows LOVE IT OR LIST IT, LOVE IT OR LIST IT VACATION HOMES, and recently on PROPERTY BROTHERS - BUYING & SELLING, we have developed a reputation for our unique designs and ability to solve space problems with ease and we realize how important it is to get the job done on time and on budget. We love what we do and we bring enthusiasm and commitment to every project we work on. Our Integrity, quality and workmanship, fair costs, being on time and on budget are all the many reasons we’ve had a long term relationship with the show and continue to do so! Now, that is something to be proud of.

    Services
    • 3D Rendering
    • Bathroom Design
    • Bathroom Remodeling
    • Custom Bathroom Vanities
    • Custom Cabinet Doors
    • Custom Cabinets
    • Custom Countertops
    • Custom Kitchen Cabinets
    • Custom Pantries
    • Custom Walk-in Closets
    • Kitchen Design
    • Kitchen Remodeling
    • Tile Installation
    • Show all 13 services
    Service areas
    GTA, toronto, and Etobicoke
    Address
    7001 steels ave west
    M9W0A2 Etobicoke
    Canada
    +1-4166799300 www.tangokitchens.com
      Add SEO element